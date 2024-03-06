What You Believe Is What You Achieve; Replace incorrect beliefs with empowering ones

By Sister Chirya —

Believe in yourself – You are changing each and every moment and will continue to do so in the future. Change is a law of nature. Considering the fact we are Souls, we must now change from Body Conscious into Soul Conscious by daring enough to reach out and embrace the new me.

Being willing to let go of what no longer works, I am able to remain free from comparison and competition. When I recognize my eternal identity and uniqueness, I am in a state of self-respect of knowing who I am and remain content and peaceful. I am most enthused to use this new identity, as I constantly experience happiness along with progress.

What you believe is what you achieve – Beliefs are fixed ways of looking at reality. Thus, the world that we perceive is a world created by our own mind. Along the way we have become deaf and blind, spiritually, towards the world.

To heal this, we do not have to remove each incorrect belief one after the other, which may become a difficult task. First we have to rediscover the pure, original internal self, the soul, and start seeing everything based on this original pure-self point of view. As a result, gradually our incorrect beliefs start dissolving and correct beliefs start setting in based on our new and clean spiritual view.

Believe in God and God’s love – Healing and revitalization is a natural process, and is to be used and accelerated when we begin to ‘listen in’ to our inner being. Now being aware of my original eternal identity of being a soul, a spiritual being of light separate from the body, I become deeply connected with God. A belief In God and God’s love brings out the best from within.

God’s love becomes a source of inspiration and power, of pure energy to connect me with my innate beauty. When I experience this love, it becomes easy to feel within the innate qualities of peace and purity. Thus I find that I am able to maintain this inner beauty under all circumstances, and not be influenced by situations or people. Besides, when someone is not being right to you it could be more to do with what they are going through, and less about you. However, reflect if you have been right towards them, not just in your words and behaviors, but in your thoughts too.

Believe old habits can be removed – By consciously performing a good action after I do something wrong helps remove the prior negative feelings of guilt and remorse. Like an audiocassette or CD, when something new and nice is recorded, the old unwanted recording vanishes. Record in this way and be easily able to do away with my old unwanted beliefs and habits.

Experiment with a new belief – We cannot afford to hold a single wrong belief. Society spreads limiting beliefs, like anger is necessary, happiness is in achievements, stress is natural, people and situations decide how I feel, and so on.

Believing anger is necessary we used it repeatedly. So even if we wanted to be peaceful, it was temporary. Anger is damaging; it spells danger. Love is the way to get work done.

Let us replace layers of incorrect beliefs with empowering ones. Remind yourself to evaluate every belief, and to adopt what is beneficial and keeps me happy, healthy, and in harmony.

(Yvonne Risely can be reached via email to bkchirya@gmail.com or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org. Sister Chirya is a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years. She is published in several international publications to include the Daily Guardian in Delhi.)