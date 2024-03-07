Saving the day!

By JoAnn R. Walter —

The morning of Thursday, Feb. 15 went down in the books as an especially taxing but rewarding one for Village of Spencer Police Chief Mike Monteiro.

An 18-year police veteran, and ten of those years as chief, the morning unfolded to be an emergency unlike most others.

While attending a morning meeting, Monteiro caught a glimpse of a call that came through on his cell phone just before 10 a.m. He made a mental note to return the call after the meeting. However, the same caller followed up a minute later with an alarming text message. Monteiro’s assistance was needed immediately.

An urgent situation was at-hand, and even though the location was outside of his regular jurisdiction Monteiro knew he had to act, and act quickly. A dog was trapped in a pond and needed rescue.

As a dog owner himself, and also working with dogs on-the-job, Monteiro said he couldn’t let this one go.

The owner of the property where the pond is located, and the same individual who had called and sent a text to Monteiro, sensed that there was activity in the pond since his own dogs were curious and hovering near it.

The pond owner made an attempt to rescue the dog, but the temperature of the water was extremely cold, and was coupled with freezing temperatures and bitter wind chill.

Monteiro quickly sped to the pond location on Washburn Road. Trapped in the pond was a Gold Husky, which Monteiro later learned was 11 years old.

When he arrived, Monteiro immediately recognized the dog’s fur from the pond’s embankment. At the time, the best tool Monteiro had was a type of pry bar, and he reached out toward the dog to grab and hook onto its collar, which must have slipped off.

Time was ticking, though. Monteiro could readily tell that the dog’s condition was waning.

The first attempt missed, and as Monteiro braved the cold water covered in ice, the dog went under for a brief moment.

Monteiro believes that the dog was aware that he was trying to save it, and did not act out in any way. He was able to put the dog’s collar back on once it popped back up out of the water, and then gave it a secure tug.

After briskly wading with the dog back to safety at the edge of the pond, Monteiro described the situation.

“The dog was shaking terribly,” he said, adding, “And there was a sheet of ice on the dog’s coat.”

Meanwhile, the pond owner had made a run for blankets. Once Monteiro got the blankets, he wiped the dog down and rubbed it vigorously, and in a gallant effort to warm up the dog and get circulation moving again.

Soon after, the dog was transported to a nearby veterinary center. Monteiro explained that the veterinarian team was able to get the dog’s core temperature to 94 in a reasonable period of time, and eventually to about 102.

Following the rescue, Monteiro shared that he was a regular daily visitor at the veterinary center during the dog’s care there.

Monteiro learned that the dog’s owner had been looking for their dog since 5 a.m. that morning, so the dog could have been in the over six foot deep pond for a few hours.

After a few days at the veterinary center the dog returned home, and Monteiro said he has since heard that the dog is doing well.

Monteiro commented, “I’m just so happy he made it,” and added that had the dog not been rescued at that pivotal point in time, the dog could have potentially suffered cardiac arrest or some other serious issue.

As for Chief Monteiro, he noted that after being submerged in a frigid, ice-covered pond during the rescue, a pins-and-needles feeling in his hands ensued, along with just being extremely wet and cold. Nonetheless, he resumed his work day, and following a change of uniform.

Monteiro is also an SRO at the school district, and, in addition, works out of the Village of Owego Police Department as well.

Monteiro shared that he has enjoyed his time serving in the Spencer community, and noted, “It is a tight-knit community.”

Members of the community took to social media to thank the Chief, with comments like, “Awesome job, we’re proud to have you as our town officer,” along with, “Thank you, your community is proud,” and then, “Thanks Mike for all you do in keeping this community safe.”

To learn more about the Village of Spencer Police Department, visit their website, http://villageofspencerpolice.com.