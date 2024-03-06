Readers’ Column for the week of March 3, 2024

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message. Thank you.

Adult Ukulele Players wanted! If you missed our last Jam Session, we are planning another one for March 16, from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Coburn Free Library, located on Main Street in Owego. If interested, send an email to TiogaUkuleleGroup@yahoo.com or call (607) 743-9803 or (607) 321-8815. This group is for all levels of players from adult beginners to intermediate.

I am looking for somebody to clean my house. I am not looking for a cleaning service, I am looking for somebody that does housekeeping work independently. Must be 18 years old and able to drive to my house in the Village of Owego. Please leave your phone number in this column and I will give you a call ASAP. Thank you!

The Village of Newark Valley election is on March 19, 2024. Before you write-in anyone that is not on the ballot, go to the Village office at 9 Park St. in the rear of the municipal building and request a copy of the petition to dissolve the Village that was submitted to that office a year or so ago (it’s public information available for distribution). If you read through the names on the petition, one has to wonder why would someone seek election for the Board of Trustees of a local government they want to get rid of?

There is an excellent family movie coming to Tioga Theater starting March 1, “Ordinary Angels” starring Hillary Swank. To see the trailer and show times visit www.showtimes.com/movie-theaters/tioga-theatre-10889/. It is a heartwarming movie.

My parents both worked in service positions in the 1940’s. They were taught by their employers that “the customer comes first” and “the customer is always right”; implying the customer was the reason for the company or establishment’s existence and should therefore be treated with respect, politeness, and service; to the convenience and satisfaction of the customer: i.e. the person paying the bills. Can someone please explain why the overwhelming attitude now is that the “customer is a nuisance”? That “the customer must bend to my will and be available at my convenience”? “I’m having a bad day, and the customer will just have to put up with my disgruntlement!” Thanks!

Last week a reader mentioned the Newark Valley newsletter. Newark Valley residents need to realize that it is a propaganda publication, i.e. only the news the Mayor wants you to know is printed. What the Mayor doesn’t want you to know is omitted. For example, the newsletter states that the Village audit went well. In the past, NYS Comptroller criticism that the Village had no contingency fund and no way of funding a contingency fund was omitted. Also, why did a former Trustee move out of the Village? It is time for Village residents to wake up as to why Village taxes are this high.

Glad to read about the young man looking for write-in votes for the Village of NV Trustee seat. Maybe a little youth would be a change in how we go about the village business. You have my vote. GOOD LUCK!

The Village of NV will be having an election for two Trustee seats on March 19, from noon to 9 p.m. at the municipal building (post office). If you need a mail in or absentee ballot you can call the Village office at (607) 642-8686. They will send you an application; simply fill it out and mail it back and they will send you a ballot. Just a reminder that you can write-in for anybody that lives in the Village. It’s important that we, as residents and taxpayers, vote.

In response to the reader asking if anyone in the area sells composted manure; you can call (607) 201-3060.

Let’s say the cost of a solar panel is $80. The three largest solar farms in NYS listed on the Internet are 940 MW. Niagara Co. 2,000 A, Herkimer 2000 A, St. Lawrence approx. 600 A, total 5,600 A to service 243,000 homes. Project 2 – 500 MW Elba-Oakfield 120,000 homes; 3rd 216 MW Tompkins Co. Lansing / Groton area 850 A – 200+ million dollars. 2,000 panels / A. You figure the cost. Who is paying? How? Where does the energy come from? The Sun. Our 100-dollar atmosphere allows about 70% to enter, 14% reaches the earth’s surface to be reflected. That is until solar panels are placed on the surface; then only 2% reaches the surface. What happens to the other 12%? It is absorbed and modified to heat temp of panel 36F above ambient temperature and electricity. Any unanswered questions about this electrification process. Let’s share and develop an informed complete picture.

Time and day not set. It is so nice to have the Owego community pool at the high school back open. I’m so glad that they found lifeguards and have community time on Saturdays for everyone. It looks like it’s really being enjoyed. Thanks again.

I would like to thank the nice lady that came up with $19 and some spare change for a friend of mine, who is on food stamps by the way. Again, thank you, that was very nice of you. I hope God blesses you. I wish there were more people out there like you.

National Political Viewpoints

President Biden has sent a plan to the Republican Party about immigration issues. They choose not to read it and yet want President Biden impeached for not addressing the problem. Seems like I heard, when Trump was in office, he was going to build a wall, he had four years and nothing happened. I wish they would stop listening to Trump; obviously they are getting nowhere. Wonder why they continue to lose?

In response to the person complaining about President Biden cancelling student loan debt, obviously you didn’t go to college.

Everyone complains about President Biden. How soon we forget the mess he walked into. COVID, the economy, health care issues, infrastructure, and mounds of dead bodies packed in tractor-trailers. Over one million died. I’m not saying everything is smooth sailing, but I’m glad he stepped up and became president. Personally I don’t know who would want the job. Thank you, President Biden.

“The president is going to see what can be done to solve the border crisis. Trump is going to make sure he doesn’t solve what’s happening at the border. Biden is planning to meet with U.S. border agents, while Trump is planning to sell golden high-tops on the streets of Juárez.” — Jimmy Kimmel

To the person who wrote in the Feb. 25 edition regarding liberty and justice for all, if you know what a dictionary is, look up the words indictment and conviction! President Trump has NOT, I repeat – NOT been CONVICTED of anything! Get your facts straight!

Threat to Democracy. Everything the democrats accuse the republicans of is what they’re doing. They’re all scared of retaliation if Trump wins. You’d have to be a complete moron to believe the economy is great, the border is secure, there’s not a two-tiered justice system, our foreign policy is working, and the Biden crime family isn’t corrupt. The governor is another sad story. The Empire state has become the submission state. Please New Yorkers, take back your state and country. The clock is ticking.

Governor Hocus Pocus has done it again. She’s not concerned about illegals, crime, taxes, residents fleeing NYS, or the cost of living. The biggest subject on her plate is to ban certain refrigerator gas. It isn’t enough that she wants to take away our gas stoves, now she wants tighter restrictions on appliance standards. She can stand there and say wow, look at the great thing that I did. Meanwhile we will have to pay more for appliances that we need. Keep voting Democrat. We still have a couple of million people to move out.

Do you realize that democrats voted to penalize citizens if they didn’t buy insurance, and now they offer it free to illegal migrants? Let that sink in.

Here is the record on the immigration crisis. The Biden admin gave the UN migration agency nearly $1.3 billion in 2023 to help the migrants on their journey to enter the U.S. illegally. Read that again. The U.S. is bankrolling its own “invasion” by funding the UN and its partners, which, in turn, give hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and aid to migrants who eventually cross the U.S. southern border illegally. While the UN has aided migrants for decades, the scope of its operation has dramatically expanded as the number of illegal immigrants, from at least 160 countries, into the United States has surged. That expansion has been fueled by more than $1 billion in funding from the U.S. government to the U.N. and other agencies assisting migrants, according to a government-spending database. “And it’s provided by, ultimately, the United States taxpayer.”

Biden and his conniving cohorts blame Congress for not passing a recent border bill. We PRAISE them for this! If you were allowed ALL of the news on major networks, you would learn that the bill allowed 5,000 illegals PER DAY and promised a reported $250,000 to each country that people were deported to for re-acclimating them to their homes. Suddenly last week, because of poor polling numbers, Biden came up with his brilliant plan to save the day with an executive order. It wouldn’t be necessary if he didn’t create this mess in the first place. And laws are already in place that would have prevented this awful invasion if they were enforced. Please get your news from several sources, not only the major left-controlled ones.

To our democrat fool who thinks republicans’ want our borders open. Republicans sent a bill to Chuck Schumer’s desk to close the border nine months ago, but he won’t even read it because there is no pork in it. So when illegal’s kill, rob, beat, and shoot people with illegal firearms, poison Americans with the fentanyl they transport for the cartels, remember that Joe Biden signed executive orders to cease all Trump policies that had our border sealed.

Firearms dealers should be able to sell guns by mail without seeing the buyer or verifying a signature, just like mail-in voting.

Last week I made a reference to Duck Soup, the Marx Brothers movie that seems to parallel the “stumblings” of both Biden and Trump. Part of my post was missing. Biden complained that President El-Sisi of MEXICO (rather than Egypt) was not assisting as well as he should to bring humanitarian aid into Gaza. As Jon Stewart remarked “Most people are aware that Mexico and Gaza do not have a common border.”

There was a complaint last week about Biden being at the top for “profane” presidents. Go to the Internet and do a search on “foul-mouthed Presidents” and see how he rates.

This week Alexander Smirnov, the “star witness” in the sham Biden impeachment proceedings, was arrested not once, but twice by the FBI for making false statements to law enforcement. For years, Congressional Republicans and right-wing media outlets like Fox News have been lionizing and heaping endless praise on this man. And now the star witness admits the entire thing was fiction, concocted and promulgated by Russian intelligence. Republicans got dog-walked and played like a fiddle by the Russians. So now what? Did Fox issue a retraction and apology? Nope. Trump is a boat anchor taking the party quickly to the bottom. He has made a complete mockery of the GOP, and good and decent people have left the party in droves because of it. Good luck in November!

Can’t get through on the IRS Help Line. Can anyone respond and tell me which line of IRS Form 1040 to use to enter the 20 million illegals as dependents?

In this week’s column, one commenter says that Democrats are hypocritical because an 80-year-old grandfather was subject to a ridiculous screening process by the TSA. Gentle reminder that it was President George W. Bush and his obsequious Republican Congress who are to thank for the creation of the TSA and the Department of Homeland Security and the USA PATRIOT Act, and all of these other egregious abrogations of rights, freedoms, and liberties. None of that, literally not one of those things, can be even remotely attributed to Democrats. Nice try though.

To Nikki Haley, with all due respect, it’s time to drop out and stop making a fool of yourself. Any chance you had in 2028 of becoming the Republican nominee is vastly sliding away. There are far too many other candidates that haven’t been making a fool of themselves. There is Ron DeSantis, and I would love it if Ted Cruz would run again. We have more great candidates than we know what to do with, and unfortunately, because of your behavior this year, you will not be one of them.

So Joe Biden’s brother says that Joe has had nothing to do with his business in foreign countries for the last 15 years, and knew nothing about it. So, if he said it, it must be true. I guess the emails, the canceled checks, the laundering in all the different banks, the photos, telephone conversations, the eyewitness reports, I guess they were all lies and don’t exist. As long as you say it’s true, it must be true. Joe does know nothing, but he knew a lot about your dealings.

I see the stock market has just hit an all-time high and I know that it is not the economy. The point being that Trump lied and is just trying to convince people that Biden is going to cause another depression and the economy’s going to collapse. Well, it doesn’t quite appear so. So, I guess Trump lied again and anybody that buys into it is a big fool.

I’ve been a democrat for 45 years and never thought I would want to change parties. I live in the state of New York and I look at my politicians, my party, they are disgusting! What they have done to us, there is no excuse for it! They just don’t give a damn about us. I’m ready to take a chance on turning the state red for a change. Let’s see what we can do. The only problem we have is we’ve got to stop Chuck Schumer with the mail in ballots. Otherwise, we’re never going to change anything in this state. These politicians are no good for us!

Have you seen those nice gold sneakers that Donald Trump is trying to sell for $400 a pair? Gosh, they must be nice. But the unique thing is they come with a set of handcuffs worn by Donald Trump on his way to prison. Can you believe that?

What do you think of your taxes people? This is under the Democratic Party, my party! I don’t $8,400.00 a year taxes on 17 acres and a modular home, $8,400 a year! A friend of mine, he’s got 10 acres and a modular home, $6,200 a year. People think about it. Who is getting rich? Are you serious? What the hell are you people going to do about it? That’s only two places in the state of New York. Every year they actually keep going up; when is somebody going to put the brakes on this. No wonder people are leaving the state of New York!

Who in God’s name would anyone want Devil Trump for president? It has to be someone really stupid.

Some phony from 30 years ago accuses Donald Trump of rape and he’s found innocent, and then she gets a payout. Then he complains about it, so she gets $85 million for defamation of character. I think it should be the other way around. He should get paid for defaming his character, he was found not guilty. But that’s not the way it works in a country run by liberal, hateful Democrats.

I’m not a Trump fan, but listen to me. If he was found guilty, then why are all the investors pulling out of New York? Look past your hatred. Look at what’s really happening in the world here and to one man because of hatred. He’s not my favorite man, so I didn’t vote for him. I’m a Democrat and I’m ashamed to admit to it. Chuck Schumer and the Democratic Party are not my parent’s Democratic Party. This is evil; the hatred for this man is disgusting. They will falsify things; they will lie, cheat, and steal to get their own way. And you want to sit and complain about one guy?

So, an illegal immigrant that should have never been in this country murdered a 21-year-old Georgia student. CNN and MSNBC, and the rest of the fake news, didn’t cover it at all or barely mentioned it. Why? Because it doesn’t fit their fake immigration narrative, it makes them look bad, so they don’t cover it. That’s what democrats do, they only cover what they want to and usually that’s a lie.

I have said right from the beginning that Haley is not a Republican. She was working for the Democrats.

Judge Engoran is as big an idiot as any Democrat voter. Over 12 million illegal immigrants have already entered the USA. Biden could have stopped this by executive order and only morons could argue otherwise. President Trump works more in one day than Biden could in a month. Shop for food and then tell me how good Bidenomics works. Mark my words.

Breaking news! They found out why Biden’s dog keeps biting the Secret Service. It was his cocaine that they found in the White House.

~

New York State had the illegal immigrant here, he committed a crime, and they let him go. He traveled to Georgia and he murdered a beautiful nursing student. An illegal migrant, here in the United States. Thank you, Joe Biden, and all your supporters. This has got to stop. I’ve never seen our country in such a downslide in all my life. We’ve got to have President Trump back in November 2024. He is the only one who loves this country and will fight for us and get it back to what it was.