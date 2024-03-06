Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

My caretaker, Gail, wanted you to know how busy she is right now. Her brother is having major surgery this week and she is taking care of her 90-year-old father, too. She is very busy, so try not to call her right now except if it’s to adopt one of us cats.

So I am Major, the larger of the two of us. My sister is tiny, so she is Minor. We came from far away in the fall when it started getting cold at night. This place had a castle and a creek, from what people say. I don’t know what that means, but the ride to Gail’s took a long time from there (Castle Creek).

We were really scared at first, but after a good meal and a nice bed we calmed right down. I got fixed and had my first shots, and I tested negative for disease.

I’m a black male cat and am about nine months old, and I am very soft and love to get petted and play with toys.

If you want me, call Gail at (607) 689-3033. Bottles and cans can be turned into the Redemption Center in Owego to help pay for our care.