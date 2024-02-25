Stento – Dunn

Adrianna Stento and Cameron Dunn have announced their bridal engagement.

Both the bride-to-be and the groom-to-be reside in Willseyville, N.Y.

The couple got engaged on Feb. 3 in the Pocono Mountains, and a wedding date will be set for the fall of 2025.

The couple is excited to live their lives fully, together, enjoying fishing, hunting, and dirt bike racing.

They are planning on purchasing their first home soon, where they can grow their family together.