Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

Well hello there! I know I look all nice and comfy here, but it hasn’t always been this way. Gail is helping my friend this week try to find my family.

You see, for the past five months I’ve been eating at a place near the Town Square Mall in Vestal. This nice lady who feeds cats noticed that I am not like the others. I am friendly and come and rub on her. She says I must belong to someone, so here I am trying to find that someone.

She called me kitty for a while and decided I need a name, so she calls me Lila now. She brought me home with her recently and I went to see the doctor and got fixed and all my shots. They said I am very healthy for a cat that was living outside.

If I am not claimed, which by the way you need papers showing I belong to you and pictures of me, then I will be available for adoption. If you think you lost me back in the fall, call (607) 760-3077 and say you saw me in the paper and I belong to you.

I had a good Valentine’s Day in this nice home, but now I need one of my own.