Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Feb. 5, 2024 through Feb. 11, 2024 there were 71 calls for service, the department responded to one motor vehicle accident, there were two mental health holds reported, and two traffic tickets were issued.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Thomas E. Cruise, age 44 of Binghamton, N.Y., was picked up on a Bench Warrant issued by the Village of Owego Court for failure to appear in court for multiple DWI charges (Misdemeanors). Cruise was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court where he was released on his own recognizance.

A Juvenile, age 16 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Assault in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), and Menacing in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of an Assault at the Owego Free Academy. The Juvenile was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to Tioga County Probation.

A Juvenile, age 15 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Assault in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), and Menacing in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of an Assault at the Owego Free Academy. The Juvenile was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to Tioga County Probation.

Cody J. Gaylord, age 35 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on a Bench Warrant issued by Village of Horseheads Police for Trespassing (Violation). Gaylord was turned over to the custody of the Horseheads Police Department for arraignment at Chemung County Centralized Arraignment Court.