Adventures with Troop 38 and 638

By Scoutmaster Patrick —

It is the goal of the scouts in Troop 38 and 638 to remain active throughout the year, including participation in monthly adventures. In January the scouts decided they wanted to challenge themselves in a rock climbing activity for their weekend adventure; and though the theme was climbing, that was only one small part of the fun everyone had.

This adventure started Friday evening on one of the coldest nights in January, and this winter season to date. The group loaded up the necessary equipment from the “Scout Garage” and drove about 2.5 hours to a scout camp near Albany, N.Y. called Rotary Scout Reservation. The plan was for all scouts and leaders to camp one night at this outdoor facility.

When we arrived the temperature was already in the low teens, but the scouts were ready for it to be colder. Fortunately the camp had a heated rustic cabin that several scouts and leaders chose to stay in for the night. Other scouts challenged themselves and pitched a tent outside the cabin and settled in for a “long winter’s night”.

The next morning the temperature had dropped into the lower single digits, but all of the scouts and leaders who spent the night outside were warm and comfortable in their double sleeping bags. Everyone quickly learned that though they were warm in their sleeping bags, getting up and out was a cold shock to the system.

Scouts, as they always do (leaders prepare their own meals), cooked their own breakfasts in patrols working together. Soon, camp was packed up and cars were loaded for the next stage of the trip.

Leaving the camp, the Scout caravan headed to the New York State Capitol plaza with the goal of ice-skating. Unfortunately, and ironically, when we arrived we realized that ice-skating was closed for the day due to the weather being too cold. Not phased by this change of schedule, the scouts toured the plaza and found themselves in the presence of the Fallen Firefighters Memorial. Taking the time to remember the fallen, scouts and adults located the names of our local heroes forever memorialized on the wall.

The next stop was the New York State Museum located at the far end of the plaza. This open-to-the-public museum was a collection of items and history throughout New York. We enjoyed the Adirondack Exhibit, as scouts commented on places where they have camped in the past.

Another somber exhibit was the 9-11 memorial. Being that scouts are under the age of 18, none of them were born at the time of this tragedy. Many walked away with a greater understanding of the events that took place that day over 20 years ago.

Though we were unable to ice skate at the plaza, about five miles away there was another ice skating rink (partially outdoors) that was open, so the caravan headed that way. Over the next couple of hours, each and every scout attempted to ice skate. All were successful in some way, others more successful than others.

After ice-skating we had some time before the rock-climbing portion of the trip began. Pulling over at a Home Depot parking lot (with manager’s permission), the scouts set up their camp stoves and prepared their evening meal. This proved to be a challenge and the coldest part of the trip. Meals were made, consumed, and cleaned up in time to head to the rock gym.

The program for scouts at the Albany Indoor Rock (AIR) Gym began at 7:30 p.m., as the plan was to stay the night in the gym itself! At the gym we were greeted by a staff member who “taught us the ropes”, pun intended. He directed scouts on how to put on harnesses, how to check each other for safety, provided us with special climbing shoes, and taught them how to “belay”, which is a critical climbing skill that all climbers must learn.

When Belaying, a belayer holds the other end of the climbing rope threaded through a friction belay device so that if their climbing partner falls, they can catch them with the rope. Once scouts were checked out and “approved” to belay, they were allowed to climb anywhere in the gym.

The climbing wall at the gym was not super high, about 20-25 feet. Scouts could attempt to climb to the top or, if they choose, they can come down at any point. The climbing was challenging and fun, but many of the scouts also took advantage of the indoor cave system.

Behind the climbing wall was a very elaborate cave system. To enter the cave, scouts had to prove they could fit by threading themselves through a “test hole”. There were over 100 yards of passages in this system that even after exploring the system for over an hour, most did not see all the passages. Most of the time a caver had to crawl, twist, bend, slide, duck, etc., to negotiate the passages. Though there were a few lighted rooms (sometimes with mirrors) or windows to peer out into the gym, the cave passages were painted black so a caver could not see anything, as headlamps were not permitted in the cave.

At one point, as a leader, I looked around and noticed not a single scout was visible. They were all in the cave system. Being that there were seven exits / entrances to the cave system, if anyone got lost, and we all did, all you had to do was go down to eventually find an exit.

That night the scouts positioned themselves around the gym (sometimes in the cave structure itself) for rest and sleep. Even though it was a late night, the next morning came early. After a “scouts-own” service of reverence, cars were packed and the group headed back home to Owego.

As already mentioned, Troop 38 for boys and Troop 638 for girls are planning additional upcoming adventures. This month they will be camping at Greek Peak Ski Resort (inside or outside if they choose) for skiing, snowboarding, and tubing fun. Later this spring, they are planning on trying their hand at archery for one trip, and white water rafting for another.

If there are any youth who might be interested in our troops, we meet every Monday evening at the First Presbyterian Church in Owego. Come visit during this time us or contact scouttroop38@gmail.com or more information.