Tioga County Property Transactions

On Feb. 7, 2024, property located at 41 Dodge Ave., Town of Barton, from Randall and Bellva Chapman to MC Properties and Rentals LLC for $40,000.

On Feb. 7, 2024, property located at 74 1/2 Pine St., Village of Waverly, from Anna Ward to Matthew Dishler for $72,080.

On Feb. 8 2024, property located at 2145 Valley Rd., Town of Owego, from Ronald Rogers to Wendy Herrick and Scott Pierce for $75,000.

On Feb. 8, 2024, property located at 1630 W. River Rd., Town of Nichols, from Michael and Diane Norcross to Dale Jager for $70,000.

On Feb. 9 2024, property located at Ballou Road, Town of Berkshire, from Robert and Kelly Price to Lori Harders for $44,400.

On Feb. 12, 2024, property located at 129 Main St., Village of Candor, from David Dray to Jeffrey and Terrie White for $231,000.

On Feb. 12, 2024, property located at 12 Tioga St., Village of Waverly, from Deborah Hoover to Ibu Orana for $58,000.

On Feb. 14, 2024, property located at 7 N. Circle Dr., Town of Owego, from Thomas and Kelly Corcoran to Maria Dimatos for $170,000.

On Feb. 14, 2024, property located at 44 Adaline St., Village of Owego, from Blayne and Nancy Hurley to Dante and Heather Houze for $103,000.

On Feb. 15, 2024, property located at 1 Updyke Rd., Town of Barton, from Ellen Gublo to Nicole Nocchi for $72,000.

On Feb. 15, 2024, property located at 25 Ferris St., Village of Spencer, from Andrew Baker to Daniel Emery for $10,000.