New York State Police Investigate Fatal Domestic Incident in Apalachin

On Feb. 19, 2024, at approximately 3:57 a.m., the New York State Police responded to a domestic related dispute at 10 Debra Lee Dr. in Apalachin, Tioga County. Troopers and EMS personnel provided lifesaving treatment to an injured male and female at the scene.

The female died as a result of injuries sustained during the domestic dispute. The injured male subject was transported to Wilson Hospital in Johnson City, where he currently remains in stable condition.

This incident remains under investigation. Additional information will be made available in the near future.