County Administrator sought for Tioga County 

The Tioga County, New York Legislature is seeking an effective communicator and empowering leader with experience in budgeting and local government to become the County’s next County Administrator.

Located in New York’s Southern Tier region, Tioga County is a great place to spend quality time with friends and family at restaurants, galleries, farm stores, and community gatherings.

Directing the administrative affairs for a county of 47,000, the County Administrator works in conjunction with the County Legislature to execute on the strategic initiatives of the County while managing the day-to-day general operations.

The County Administrator works collaboratively with a staff of 400 full and part time employees, Department leaders, and elected officials to deliver key public services and form and enhance relationships with other intergovernmental partners to the benefit of the residents of Tioga County, according to a press release received from the county.

The salary is up to $125,000.

For a full description of requirements and job responsibilities, as well as more on Tioga County, visit www.pracademicpartners.com/current-recruitments-1. This recruitment effort is confidential and all contacts, inquiries and communications will be treated as such throughout the process.

Pracademic Partners is assisting Tioga County with this executive search. Questions and inquiries can be sent to ian@pracademicpartners.com.

This position is considered open until a final selection is made. Candidates are strongly encouraged to apply by March 8, 2024. An employment application and a resume should be sent to the Tioga County Human Resources Department via the county’s Online Application Portal at https://tiogacountyny.gov/departments/personnel-civil-service/.