Tioga County Public Health announces 2023 Employee of the Fourth Quarter

The Tioga County Public Health Department recently announced that Sue Medina was named the 2023 Employee of the Fourth Quarter for Tioga County Public Health.

Medina rejoined the department in May of 2023 as Deputy Public Health Director, and according to the Public Health Department, she hit the ground running and played a vital role in the department’s goal of revamping existing programs and policies, as well as reintroducing services, such as Welcome Baby Outreach, a program they haven’t offered since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release, the department wrote, “Sue has helped streamline and improve how we do many different things, making us all more efficient.”

As Deputy Public Health Director, Medina oversees and offers support on a wide variety of programs ranging from health education to lead poisoning prevention and emergency preparedness.

The press release continued, “Despite her busy schedule, Sue is always available to meet with her staff and provide support on all their different projects. Sue uplifts others by sharing staff accomplishments in weekly emails to the department. On top of everything else that she does, Sue recently completed her master’s in public health. She is a great role model, and an even better coworker.”

Outside of work, Sue enjoys camping and spending time with her family, including her dogs and cats.

Congratulations to Sue Medina.