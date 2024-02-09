Tioga County Industrial Development Agency announces Executive Committee appointments 

The Tioga County Industrial Development Agency strives to serve the citizens of Tioga County by developing and increasing the job opportunities, general prosperity, economic welfare, and recreation opportunities of the citizens of Tioga County. The diligence and various expertise of TCIDA’s seven volunteering Board of Director Members is vital to the success of the organization.

At the January 2024 Annual Meeting, the Board of Directors made the following appointments to the Executive Committee.

Jon Ward – Chair. Jon is a Vice President and Commercial Services Officer at Tioga State Bank. Jon studied Business Administration at Niagara University and Business Economics at State University of New York at Oneonta. He is a board member and Treasurer for the Tioga County Local Development Corporation, alumnus of the Broome Leadership Institute, and a volunteer soccer coach for TCYSA.

Kevin Gillette – Vice Chair. Kevin is a partner in Tioga Hardwoods Inc., located in Berkshire, N.Y. and established in 2000. Kevin is a Trustee of the New York State Lumbermen’s Insurance Trust Fund.

Eric Knolles – Treasurer. Eric is the Superintendent of the Waverly Central School District. Eric obtained his Educational Doctorate from California University of Pennsylvania, Master’s Degree in Administration at Mansfield University, BS from Mansfield University, and NYS Superintendents Certificate from St. Bonaventure University. Prior to his career in education, Eric served four years in the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army and worked as a deputy sheriff for the Bradford County’s Sheriff’s Department.

Mari Townsend – Secretary. Mari is an Assistant Tioga County Attorney and has been practicing as an attorney since 2005. Mari and her husband, Chris, own Hollenbeck’s Feed & Coal, Inc, in Catatonk, N.Y. Mari is also a member of the Candor New Quilters on the Block Quilt Guild, a member of Owego Rotary, and a supporter of the Tioga Arts Council.

Jon Ward stated, “I have served on the IDA as a Board Member since 2020 and as Treasurer since 2023. I am looking forward to my new role as Chair and proactively advancing the mission of TCIDA.”

The Tioga County Industrial Development Agency’s public Board Meetings are held the first Wednesday of each month at 4:30 p.m. and are located at the Legislative Conference Room, located at 56 Main St. in Owego.

For more information, contact Christine Curtis, Tioga County IDA executive director, at (607) 687-8259 or by email to curtisc@tiogacountyny.gov.