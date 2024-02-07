Readers’ Column for the week of February 4, 2024

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com (please note the new email address). We reserve the right to revise or reject any message. Thank you.

I read the Pastor’s Thoughts, like I do each week, and found it to be a beautiful article. All of it is something we need to hear and take to heart. Pastor Dave Havener stated he is retiring. I have never attended that church, but I believe the Lakeview Chapel had a Bible believing minister who was appreciated, I am sure. All the best to him and his family.

As much as I would like to see student debt relief, why don’t we hear more about medical debt relief? Why are we focusing on all those people who decided and / or had the opportunity to advance their education?

Just a reminder to all Village of Newark Valley residents and taxpayers, there are two trustee seats being voted upon on March 19, from noon to 9 p.m.

Does anyone else out there hate important mail that comes on a single sheet that’s been folded up (no envelope) with complicated instructions as to how to open the dang thing without ripping it to shreds? By the time the sender uses the extra ink to explain, plus all the extra glue on this crap, they could buy a standard envelope. Geez.

We also have mail problems in Berkshire; we get mail only two or three times a week. Last week, twice, I had mail to go out and it was not picked up. We received mail only three times last week. I was told to tell our highway supervisor to fix our road, and that they can’t bring the mail truck on roads with potholes and needing repair. Saturday was near 50 degrees with no snow or rain, and no mail truck, and we had mail to go out. The Post Office is Federal, not town owned. The address and number to call or write to complain is: Consumer Affairs, United States Postal Service, 30 Karner Rd., Albany, N.Y. 12288-9631; phone number 1-800-ASK-USPS.

Can anyone tell me the name of the dog on Bodle Hill Road? She’s in the picture window every day, and she’s adorable.

We know you love your electric vehicle. Standing there in the cold waiting for a tow or in a long line at a charging station. GREEN is what you might feel standing there in the cold, watching as we drive by in our much cheaper gasoline powered automobile.

The depiction of New York City with gondolas so illustrates the ignorance of the uneducated. That there are globally rising sea levels is flat out false. Think Yin and Yang. Should polar ice caps melt in their entirety, sea level rise would not proportionally reflect the additional water. More water pushes the sea floor down and land up. Fact, land on either side of the Davis Strait is rising and the sea floor is sinking. Low IQ isn’t your fault nor does it mean stupidity, but ignorance is. Consumption of Junk Science is stupidity and an absence of common sense. “The sky is falling,” said Chicken Little. Read a book and learn about isostatic equilibrium; Climate Pornographers won’t.

Hello, I’m looking for someone to help me. I need someone who can fix faucets in my bathtub. I’m 94 years old and live in a double-wide. I have a lot of problems here and no one wants to help me. I live on Social Security. If you know someone who’s willing to help with a little pay, call (607) 642-3299.

Governor Hochul would like to cap school district funding, which only makes sense. They were given millions of dollars during the pandemic, which they spent foolishly in some cases. They continue to expect the same amount of money, and they often claim that the pandemic cost them money. They actually got a lot of money and they should have used less because the schools were closed, and some of the employees were laid off. Facilities did not need to be used, and now they want more and more and more. I knew that was happening when they got a lot of money, and it’s proven to be true.

Welcome to microwave radiation and all its health effects. NYSEG, this administration, and Congress don’t want you to look up and notice or give you a choice. All 5G towers will go in on top of those new light fixtures along the street, two large 5G towers will be going in locally, and no one told you, no one wants you to look up, and no one will give you a choice.

My comments about the Lockwood Road window shooter, where they said they have pictures of them but they don’t know how to handle it other than spreading the word. Facebook is the way to go. You can legally put it on there when they’re breaking the law. I’ve done it a long time ago and people will call you and say they know who it is. I had somebody steal something from me and they came and they dealt with it. If you’re on the street and someone takes your picture, they’re going to arrest you. Now if you’re doing something illegal, they’re going to do something about it. Just Facebook it!

My comment in the Jan. 28 edition should have read, “This is in response to the comment in the Jan. 21 edition, claiming 2023 was the hardest year. I’m talking about temperature here. Hottest. Well, I lived through 2023 and I also lived through the 1950s, and I really didn’t see much difference. Let’s hear from some of you older folks. Thanks.”

I’m the one that complained about Berkshire’s mail service. I don’t mind getting my mail from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at night, but I wish they would learn to shut the mailbox door. I am sick of getting wet mail or the neighbors mail, or the neighbors get my mail. There’s no reason they can’t read the name and address on the envelope.

National Political Viewpoints

Our Federal Government is always criticizing countries like Russia for preventing a competitive election, yet the two primary parties are doing exactly that. We deserve better than Biden or Trump with all of their personal baggage; someone who has never been charged with a crime, impeached, investigated, or civil cases labeling them sexual predators, to say nothing of their age.

Do the democrats that write in this column live in the USA? I am honestly wondering if they are. I never voted for Trump because I can’t get past his character, but I am a republican. Why am I wrong as a republican because I want people to enter our country LEGALLY? California is offering free healthcare for people who enter our country illegally. Maine is offering free luxury apartments for two years. Joe Biden could close the border right now if he wanted; just reverse back all the policies he got rid of on day one. He was more concerned about getting rid of anything Trump did than the welfare of the American people.

Stop the U.S. government from funding Ukraine and Middle Eastern wars and the killings will continue and no one wins. Instead, they should be forced to negotiate peace. The USA tax dollars would be better spent protecting our own borders and fixing our own issues.

Characteristics I’m looking for in a Presidential Candidate are honesty, trustworthy, empathetic, no criminal record, not a sexual predator, loyal to the legal citizens of the USA, not a political party or special interest group, citizen well being before corporate greed, domestic issues have a priority over support for regional wars and not in the USA, and national security means our borders are secure. Our military being used as world police must end. Does any of this sound like Trump? He lost out on my first requirement, honesty!

It is absolutely shocking to me how anyone can defend Joe Biden. He has more blood on his hands than Trump or any other Republican could have. Every problem we have is directly his fault. He could have left the border alone, but first day in office he reversed every policy in place. So he is fully responsible for all the dead Americans from fentanyl, the 13 dead Americans from his Afghanistan debacle, and now three more service members today. He and his regime constantly lie, and the media constantly covers them up. And it’s not Fox News lying, go to the border patrol website.

Ever wonder how all these migrants from all over the World are finding their way to our Southern Border? The United Nations is sponsoring these people. The U.N. is using our own money to sponsor this unarmed invasion into our Country. And our current government is doing nothing to stop it. It’s a fact that many in our current government are aiding it. Good luck to all you people that are working hard and just, or not, getting by. Anyone care about or own poor people anymore?

“If you’re wondering what MAGA camp is, it’s like Boy Scout camp, except the badges are for things like tax evasion, election fraud, and lying about your golf score.” — Seth Meyers

The only threat to democracy in this country is Joe Biden and his globalist Democrat party. Open borders, terrible foreign policy, censorship to anybody that disagrees with them, trying to ban guns, abortion to all babies no matter what their age. It’s ridiculous! It’s a party with no values and all they can do is get power and censor. So all these democrats out there that are accusing Trump of being a dictator, look in the mirror.

It’s terrible when we allow our government to care and support illegal immigrants entering our country more than the men and women who fought and are fighting to keep our freedom. Our senior citizens who have to give their assets to the government also worked hard and paid taxes all of their life. Shame on us.

Interesting to note, Trump was true to his norm when he started his New Hampshire primary victory speech by lying that he won it both times before. That is not true. Trump can’t seem to ever stop lying, even to a room filled with his sycophant supporters. It is also noteworthy that so-called evangelical Christians are hypocritical when supporting Trump as he continues to routinely break two and sometimes three of the 10 commandments. Republican voters need to pay attention to what a threat another Trump presidency would be to our democracy and to your own freedoms he would be taking away. The deranged Dictator Trump will destroy democracy and replace it with autocracy first, then a full dictatorship, then passing control of government and to his son for a lasting Trump family dynasty. No more real elections without our democracy preserved. Think this through!

I address this question issue to Biden supporters. Please explain to me why Biden sends billions of dollars to Ukraine to help with the Russian invasion and he refuses to send money and help to our borders to keep legitimate American citizens safe. Not to mention taxpayer dollars being spent to give these illegals cell phones, money, clothes, healthcare, food, housing, and the list goes on. President Trump in November cannot get here soon enough. I hope we make it.

I cannot believe, when it comes to Donald Trump, we have so many village idiots that are in our county. It’s just unbelievable. Studebaker Hawk.

Some misguided Biden hater did not like the statistics, so I will straighten the person out on Biden nomics. Biden’s administration has a winning economic streak, including 220,000 jobs created just in December, with 38 months of jobs growth. Unemployment is at approximately 3.5 percent, 26 months of unemployment at 4% or lower, the longest stretch since the late 1960s. Wages year on year increase to 4.1%, outpacing inflation; and inflation has been running between 3 and 3 1/2%. So, hopefully the person will become an enthusiastic supporter of President Joe Biden’s winning economic streak for all Americans, not just the wealthy. That was Trump’s favorite.

For the person that called in and said they think the border is secure because of the two or three videos they saw in fake news that were staged, you’re totally wrong. Watch Newsmax and see what goes on every day; 5,000 to 6,000 people a day come into this country, and close to 10 million will come in three years. The border is not safe, the border is insecure, and we’ve been invaded. This country is in danger, so don’t believe what you see on these fake news stations because they only show you what you want to see, just like when Gavin Newsom cleaned up San Francisco for a week when the Chinese came to visit. He cleaned up all the garbage and the crap, and two weeks later it was back to being a cesspool. So they staged these things to fool you people. Open your eyes, please.

Republicans do not want a more secure border. They want to continue to give Trump a talking point to use against President Biden, who wants to actually help solve the problem. Just listen to longtime Republican Mitt Romney, who stated, “Trump doesn’t want to solve the border problem so he can blame Biden for it.” Americans want the Republican controlled House of Representatives to quit the political grandstanding and start doing their jobs of solving problems. This is a do nothing Congress that refuses to govern. Time for a change in November.

Benedict Donald wants to leave the borders open so he can make Biden look bad. He wants the U.S. economy to crash, he could give two craps whether your 401K crashes or not. I mean he’s taking away a woman’s right to have an abortion. Does he really think he’s going to get elected? He is crazy.

32,000 babies’ lives were saved last year because Roe vs. Wade was overturned. Oh yeah.

I pray that there will be a humongous big red wave to clean things up. If there isn’t, we might as well kiss America goodbye.

You’re either an American or for America, or for a wannabe dictator for himself. Your choice; dictator or democracy.

A vote for Biden is a vote for communism. Mama Gump

Well Biden, I hope you’re happy. So far we have three U.S. servicemen killed in this senseless stupid war you got us into. I’m sure we’re headed to World War Three before we’re done. Thanks a lot!

I think I know why Haley stays in as a candidate. She wants to be first in line. If Trump can’t run, she’s in a perfect spot to be the next president.

It’s so ridiculous, Biden says he’s going to close the border; he’s the idiot that opened the border up! It was doing fine when Trump was taking care of it. He had it closed. He was putting up barriers to keep them out and then Biden came along and opened it all up! People, wake up! He let all these millions of illegals in. If they come in legally, that’s fine. We have a lot of people in this country, millions that come in the right way, but he’s letting them in the wrong way. He is the one responsible for all these people coming in and all the problems we’re having. Wake up people!

About a week ago, in this column, somebody wrote about Trump being a dictator. Look, I’m not a Trump fan nor supporter. Be real here, people. Look what’s happening to taxes. Look at that man in the White House. A dictator. Take a good look at California. Is that not a dictator? Look at New York State. Is she not a dictator? Are you just going to sit back and say Trump is the only dictator? Give me a break. They are all dictators, every last one of them. They don’t care about the Constitution; they don’t care about the people. It’s what they want. The rules they want to make, what they lay down. It doesn’t really count for them, only for us. They are true dictators. When you want to write things about one person, look at the other side. They are all dictators. Every last one of them!

Republicans are getting bashed about wanting Trump for president. We all agree he has a horrible mouth. That doesn’t matter to us. We want his policies and to get this country turned around, immigrants under control, low inflation, money going further, low prices, good relations with foreign leaders, and to stay out of all these wars.

So the Democrats and slow Joe are getting so desperate that they’re trying to get Taylor Swift to encourage people to get out and vote. Well the good news is that 13-year-old teenage girls aren’t allowed to vote, or under the new Democrat rule, are they?

What in the hell is wrong with you republicans? Do you want an immigration bill or don’t you? Apparently not. You’d rather point 10 fingers and 10 toes at Joe Biden. It’s all his fault, even though you had the solution right under your nose. Go ahead, take Donald J. Trump’s advice and just blow up the whole damn thing and we’ll see what happens come election time. Do you get it now? I don’t think you people do.

I know Biden and the Democrats are hoping Taylor Swift will influence voters to vote for him next November. This is ridiculous. Again, I’m waiting for Biden to run on his accomplishments, but so far I’m hearing crickets.

Now we have a lot of people coming out and saying the 14th amendment doesn’t pertain to Trump because it’s an old amendment, but how old is the 2nd amendment? We know Trump was in on the insurrection, that’s a proven fact, even the judges agree to that. Now, if we’re going to throw out the 14th Amendment and ignore it, why do we have to abide by the 2nd Amendment? Why don’t we throw that out too? Don’t you think that’s only fair? Think about it.

The answer to Florence Alpert’s thoughtfully written opinion letter to the editor is clearly this, I want someone that has lots of senior political experience in government – a long time senator, an eight-year term as Vice President, and a president that actually pays attention to the very important daily presidential briefings, without having to dumb them down with simple words and drawings like disinterested Trump did. And Trump is an ongoing national security risk, according to the Pentagon and national security personnel. The obvious choice for America is reelecting President Joe Biden!

Imagine a United States without political parties. Imagine not reaching across the aisle for approval. Imagine voting on law based on its merit and benefit to the majority rather than who suggested it. Imagine not wasting our time and money and opposition simply because of party affiliation. Perhaps without the party system we could encourage younger, smarter individuals to take on leadership roles. Perhaps we wouldn’t be the embarrassment of the world as we have been for almost a decade now.

Is anyone out there tired of hearing about “Swifty”? Enough already! There are other more important people in the world than her and her football man. Maybe when the football season is over in the middle of February it’ll calm down and there won’t be so much about her all the time. Like I said, there’s more important people and things going on in the world than her. Anybody else?