Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 8, 2024 through Jan. 14, 2024 there were 132 calls for service, the department responded to four motor vehicle accidents, there was one mental health hold reported, and 18 traffic tickets were issued.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Dumar H. O’Brien, age 45 of Endicott, N.Y., was arrested for Two Counts of Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), Operating Motor Vehicle without Insurance (Violation), Unregistered Motor Vehicle (Violation), and Improper Plates (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on Front Street. Obrien was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Angela N. Halliday, age 30 of Newark Valley, N.Y., was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle with Suspended Registration (Misdemeanor), Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), and Operating Motor Vehicle without Insurance (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on Main Street. Halliday was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.