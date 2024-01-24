Do You Know You Have Three Eyes; See with your mind’s eye

By Sister Chirya —

The image of the third eye is found in many ancient civilizations throughout the world. Also called the mind’s eye, or inner eye, it is a most valuable, invisible eye, providing perception beyond ordinary sight. The third eye is said to be located behind our eyes, around the middle of the forehead, slightly above the junction of the eyebrows.

This mind’s eye, scientifically known as the pineal gland, is considered to be like an entrance to higher levels of consciousness and often symbolizes a state of enlightenment. When we recognize and use our valuable spiritual power within, our pineal gland (third eye) reveals a higher, more elevated experience of ourselves and ultimately changes the world.

The founders of the United States knew the importance of this symbol and left clues of this spiritual knowledge on the dollar bill, where it has remained for centuries to remind us of God, our eternal identity, our purpose and unity.

IN GOD WE TRUST is a major headline in the center of the dollar bill.

At the top and separate from the rest of the pyramid is an Eye within a triangle, surrounded with a radiance of light.

Over the Eye these words are written – ANNUIT CŒPTIS -“Providence has Favored Our Undertakings.” Providence is defined as God or nature providing protective or spiritual care.

Beneath the pyramid is an inscription: NOVUS ORDO SECLORUM, “New Order of the Ages.”

It would appear the original founding Fathers were reminding us by having trust in God and recognizing and using our original higher level of consciousness, this, in turn, would create ‘the new order of the ages’.

The pineal gland is a small pinecone shaped endocrine gland in the brain that produces and secretes the hormone, melatonin. Known as the “third eye”, the pineal gland is believed to be the “principle seat of the soul.” This gland has many functions, both physically and metaphysically, so to keep it functioning at its full potential should be a priority of everyone seeking mental and spiritual well being.

Consider these physical guidelines for detoxing and energizing the pineal gland. (Source: Nutrition for the Mind’s Eye: Foods to Reactivate Your Pineal Gland, by Amie Moses Learning Mind.)

In today’s polluted world, as we age, the pineal gland begins to calcify and become sluggish. Excessive amounts of fluoride collect in high amounts in the pineal gland causing faster calcification. Eat a healthy, preservative / chemical free diet.

Take Apple Cider Vinegar, rich in malic acid.

Eat foods rich in iodine – seaweed, kelp, cranberries, and dark leafy greens.

Eat Coconut Oil to also nourish the brain.

Use herbs such as Gotu Kola, Alfalfa Sprouts, and Parsley.

Limit the use of sunglasses. Light reflected by the retina stimulates the pineal gland.

Once we start seeing the importance of this present time of light overcoming darkness, and of history being cyclical instead of linear (evolution), it means our third eye has opened. In the inner silence experienced in meditation, we remember and can visualize our original spiritual selves, of being an eternal radiance of divine light. The more we know the Supreme Being and experience ourselves as souls separate from the body, the more positive and wise we become.

To pass our life-changing lessons with honors asks us to let go of outward focus and instead go inwards to see life with a fresh perspective.

“I believe that the third eye hasn’t opened because we are too busy using the other two eyes. With the ease of instant answers and communications, this amount of electronic info fed to our brains can fill any mind to its addictive fill before any self-spiritual analysis of the self can be done by such a busy mind. We are too busy watching the road instead of enjoying the scenery. Unfortunately, that’s the way the influential systems of the world like and encourage it.” — Ray Kuzia, Newark Valley

Using my third eye I can begin to truly enjoy my life and myself. By learning to turn my thoughts away from responsibilities at the end of the day and take my mind into a state of peace and benevolence, makes the old habits and routines fall away. My inner landscape becomes full of beautiful thoughts and everything I see and do is a pleasure.

(Yvonne Risely, of Owego, can be reached via email to bkchirya@gmail.com or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org. Sister Chirya is a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years. She is published in several international publications to include the Daily Guardian in Delhi.)