Final Hazard Mitigation Plan Update meeting set for January 25

The last public meeting for the Village of Owego’s annex to the Tioga County Hazard Mitigation Plan Update is scheduled for Jan. 25, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. in the Village of Owego Office, located at 22 Elm St. in Owego.

At this meeting, a draft of the annex will be presented for public review and discussion. The public is encouraged to attend to learn about village efforts to protect Owego property and residents from natural hazards like flood, severe storms, and extreme temperatures.

The meeting can also be attended remotely via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/98137727864?pwd=bzZCTXFUZUVHVVcrMVNROHAzREZtdz09; Meeting ID: 981 3772 7864; Passcode: 033018.