Guest Editorial: Tioga County’s State Of Emergency Declaration explained

Contributed by Martha Sauerbrey, Tioga County Legislative Chair

I believe it is important that I explain the reasons the Tioga County Legislature continues to declare a State of Emergency and issue orders for Tioga County. In May of last year, New York City’s mayor announced plans to send hundreds of asylum-seekers to upstate counties to relieve his problems in the city. There was no information about the asylum-seekers as to their status, and no communication from the city to counties.

Asylum seekers were sent by bus and dropped off at various motels and hotels upstate. It was then that Tioga County, along with other New York counties, moved forward in declaring a State of Emergency to prevent the mayor from sending individuals and families to our counties.

Tioga County continued to issue five extensions on the original State of Emergency through Nov. 7, 2023, in accordance with the Local Emergency Orders every five days until the Legislature decided to let the original State of Emergency expire on Nov. 7, 2023.

In October, Mayor Adams announced that city housing vouchers for the homeless could be used outside the five boroughs, which would allow the city to open shelter space for the wave of migrants flooding into the city from the country’s southern border. In other words, the mayor would be sending his homeless population upstate to help relieve his problem with asylum seekers and the homeless in the City of New York.

Again, counties across the state spoke up against this move of the mayor.

At that point the County Legislature met to discuss if we should continue with the State of Emergency, but change its purpose in light of Mayor Adams new announcement regarding providing housing vouchers for the homeless and the possibility of the downstate homeless population making their way Upstate.

It was then that the Legislature agreed that we should declare a NEW State of Emergency with the purpose of preventing the mayor of New York City from sending homeless individuals to Tioga County.

The new State of Emergency went into effect on Nov. 8, 2023, and is the only one currently in effect. Today we are issuing our third extension of this State of Emergency as they are only valid for 30 days. In accordance with this State of Emergency, we continue to issue Local Emergency Orders that remain in effect for five days.

The current 30-day extension of the Order is in effect until Feb. 6, 2024.

Tioga County does not have a homeless shelter and we do not have enough affordable housing to serve those in need here, let alone accommodate more people from the City of New York. We invest heavily in our residents’ health and well-being, often serving as a safety net for low-income and indigent residents. We have established programs that can help people that are struggling financially, and we have services to help individuals find work. Our unemployment rate is very low and there are many jobs available for people looking for work. Tioga County actively helps the homeless and most recently the County gifted Catholic Charities with a $250,000 American Recovery Fund donation to help establish a men’s transitional housing. Previously, we gifted $250,000 for a Women’s Transitional Housing project as well.

It’s important that the public understand that we are working on behalf of the residents of Tioga County. The Legislature of Tioga County is committed to work in the best interest of our citizens and their property, and we will continue to do so.