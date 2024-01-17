Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 1, 2024 through Jan. 7, 2024 there were 82 calls for service, and the department responded to six motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrest.

Christopher N. Elliott, age 35 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by Village of Owego Court for Violation of a Conditional Discharge. Elliott was turned over to Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court, where he was remanded to jail.