Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

Hi, I’m Greg. I went to Tractor Supply last week with some of Gail’s other cats, hoping to get adopted. I was very sweet, but no one wanted me.

Well, about three years ago I lived in a colony at Turner’s Bridge. There were a lot of us there. All but three of us that Gail caught got adopted. Our sister Gwen got adopted but the man was not understanding and Gail brought her back home.

So here we are, three years later, still with Gail.

So, about me. I am neutered, and have had my shots updated. I have six toes on my front feet. I get along with others and love being petted. I know my name, so I come when Gail calls me.

My coat is shiny and silky smooth. I really want a home, so please call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and ask for Greg.

Bottles and cans may be donated at the Redemption Center to help pay for our vet care. Have a great New Year everybody.