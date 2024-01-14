What’s Happening for the week of January 14, 2024

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

JANUARY

Emerging Writers, second Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Writers of all genres and degrees of experience are invited to bring their work to read to the group.

Starting in January, the Apalachin UMC’s “Clothing Closet” and “Blessing Box” will only be open on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

American Legion Post 401 Breakfast, every Sunday from 8-11:30 a.m. at the Post, located at 263 Front St. in Owego. Breakfast includes coffee and juice. Kids five and under eat free. The public is welcome.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month, 8-11 a.m., 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Trivia Tuesdays, 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, 1 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Bring a friend. All are welcome. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Meditation with Ed Valentin – Fridays from 1 to 2 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. The Meditation sessions will be guided, focusing on breathing and healing. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 ext. 335.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

Zen before Zzzzs Yoga Class, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Storytime at the Apalachin Library, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Mahjong Mondays, 2-4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Free Parent / Child Playgroups, every Tuesday, 9 to 11 a.m., 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols. For more information, call Joan at (607) 258-1208 or email to jes49@cornell.edu.

Grief Share Support Group, Jan. 8 to April 1, Mondays, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. Preregister at www.griefshare.org or call (607) 687-3261.

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees meeting, 2nd Monday of each month, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

Bingo, 2nd Saturday of each Month, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

After School Wednesdays, begins Jan. 17, 2:30 to 4 p.m., Haven of Rest Ministries Inc., 62-64 North Ave., Owego. Busing from OES available. For information or to sign up, call Sherri at (607) 232-1258.

JANUARY 13 to 14

Weekend NYS required Pistol Permit Class for shift workers, 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, TCSA, 1141 Carmichael Rd., Owego. For more information and to sign up, visit tiogasportsmen.com.

JANUARY 14

Tioga County Knights of Columbus to Sponsor 9th Annual Dan Manwaring Memorial Free Throw Championship, 12:30 p.m., Tioga Central High School gym. For all boys and girls ages nine through 14. Registration and warm-ups start at noon. Admission is free. You can also pre-register at freethrowcontest@gmail.com.

JANUARY 17

Tioga County Planning Board meeting, 7 p.m., Tioga County Health & Human Services Building, 1062 State Route 38, Owego. Direct any questions to Elaine Jardine, Tioga County Planning director, at (607) 687-8257 or by email to jardinee@tiogacountyny.gov.

Community Dance Lessons, Night Club Two Step, 7 p.m., Glenn A. Warner VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson; net proceeds go to the VFW.

Warriors Book Club, 4 to 4:45 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. The book series is recommended for ages nine-12.

Italian Night Dinner, 4:30-6 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Main Street, Spencer. Served will be Arancini (Rice Balls), Chicken Parm and Pasta with sides, and desserts. There will be a limited takeout menu. Goodwill donation. There will also be a food drive, so bring a can or non-perishable item to donate. Presented by the Spencer Candor Lion’s Club.

JANUARY 18

Community Services Board meeting, 9:30 a.m. at the Health & Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86158958463?pwd=wBbQKtGWb9u7YyrpVbGz2MgQbP6DJu.1; Meeting ID: 861 5895 8463; Passcode: 080765.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Afternoon Book Club: The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman, 6:30 p.m. (no registration required); Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Book Club: “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann, 1 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. All who have read the book are welcome to join the discussion.

JANUARY 19

VFW Friday Night Dinner Special: Sweet and Sour Chicken, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Open every Tuesday for Wings and Things. For takeout, call (607) 687-1371.

JANUARY 20

Women’s Gathering #4 at Bridge of Hope Ministries, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1229 Owego Rd. (Route 96), Owego. Lunch will be provided. The theme is “Come and let us go up to the mountain of the Lord,” and will be addressing the mind, will and emotions from a biblical perspective with emphasis on issues women face today. Registration at the door is $15. Childcare is not provided. For more information, call (607) 659-5959 or visit bohministries.net.

Dinner and Music by “Two of a Kind” with Brian and Bob Card; dinner at 5 p.m. with music following, Newark Valley Community Connection / old Congregational Church, 32 S. Main St. Newark Valley. Dinner will be Penne with Vodka Tomato cream sauce or tomato basil sauce and sausage. The cost is a $15 suggested donation, or $12 for seniors. Reservations appreciated but not required. Call (607) 308-1503 for more information.

North Spencer Christian Academy Winter Wonderland, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 721 Ithaca Rd., Spencer. There will be carnival games, a bounce house, pancake breakfast, Chinese auction, horse-drawn sleigh rides, and much more.

Square dancing with music by Sarah, 7 to 10 p.m., Owego VFW Post 1371, Main Street, Owego. The cost is $15 per couple, $8 single admission, and there will be food available for purchase.

JANUARY 23

Life After A Stroke / Stroke Support Group for stroke survivors and caregivers meets at the Vestal Library, 320 Vestal Pkwy. E., Vestal, from 1-3 p.m. For more information, call Sue at (607) 754-3405.

JANUARY 24

Community Dance Lessons, Night Club Two Step, 7 p.m., Glenn A. Warner VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson; net proceeds go to the VFW.

Walk up Mobile Food Pantry, hosted by the Food Bank of the Southern Tier and the Apalachin Lions, 10-11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre-register by calling 2-1-1, or online at www.foodbankst.org/cfd before Jan. 23. Bring a cart or bags to carry food.

JANUARY 26

VFW Friday Night Dinner Special: Hawaiian Pork, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Open every Tuesday for Wings and Things. For takeout, call (607) 687-1371.

JANUARY 27

The Ollie and Nola Show (therapy dog storytime), 10:30 a.m. (no registration required); Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

New York Forest Owners Association Annual Pot Luck Lunch / Dinner, 2 p.m., Cornell Cooperative Extension, 840 Upper Front St., Binghamton. Bring a dish to pass and own table service. They will provide beverages and a sheet pizza. The speaker this year is Rick Marsi, whose talk is titled “For the Love of Forests.” Call Steve at (607) 902-4090 to reserve your seat.

JANUARY 28

Open Worship and Luncheon, 10:30 a.m. to noon, The Village Chapel at 28 Main St., Candor. All are invited.

JANUARY 31

Community Dance Lessons, Night Club Two Step, 7 p.m., Glenn A. Warner VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson; net proceeds go to the VFW.

FEBRUARY 12

Newark Valley Community Connection lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Lunch of Cream of Broccoli or Chicken Soup and sandwich will be $5 for senior citizens and $7 suggested donation for those under 60.