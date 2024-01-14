Vietnam Veterans deliver Christmas presents to the Oxford Veterans Home

On Dec. 10, Vietnam Veterans Chapter 480 delivered 75 Christmas presents to the Vietnam Veterans at the Oxford Veterans Home, located in Oxford, N.Y. Photo credit: Lee Spinner.
Posted By: psadvert
January 14, 2024
Pictured are the Vietnam Veterans and their associates that handed out 75 presents to Vietnam Veterans at the Oxford Veterans Home. Pictured, back row from left, are Shane Spinner, Billie Jo Spinner, Bill Chandler, treasurer, Art Meade, and Dean Morgan; in the center row, from left, are Lisa Spinner, Eve Creller, Linda Barrett, and Peggy Smith, Oxford Home assistant director; in the front row, from left, are Karen Messer Smith, Butch Creller, vice president, Lee Spinner, president, and Tammy Mayer, Oxford Home director. Photo credit: Lee Spinner.
