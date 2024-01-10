Tioga County Property Transactions

On Dec. 28, 2023, property located at 352 Tobey Rd., Town of Owego, from Joseph Federowicz and Gail Gleason to Kristen Wilbur and Anthony Cellante for $206,000.

On Dec. 28, 2023, property located at State Route 38, Town of Richford, from Open Door Church of God in Christ Inc. to Donald and Cheryl Ford for $10,000.

On Dec. 28, 2023, property located at 1346 Talmadge Hill Rd. South, Town of Barton, from Charles and Clara Larrabee to Rachel Larrabee for $90,000.

On Dec. 29, 2023, property located at 284 Church St., Tioga, from Teresa Bishop to Dwayne and April Klotz for $100,000.

On Jan. 2, 2024, property located at 435 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from Lynnette and Gerald Bucinell to Tioga Learning Properties LLC for $82,000.

On Jan. 2, 2024, property located at 113 and 113 1/2 Chemung St., Village of Waverly, from Equity Trust Company As Custodian FBO and Wendy Martin IRA By Custodian to Cassidy Realty NY LLC for $90,000.

On Jan. 2, 2024, property located at 531 Waverly St., Village of Waverly, from Sabrina Swansbrough to Radha Khatoria for $30,000.

On Jan. 2, 2024, property located at Frost Hollow Road, Tioga, from Susquehanna Land Company LLC to Matthew Krebs and Hannah Carlton for $140,000.

On Jan. 3, 2024, property located at 469 East Spencer Rd., Town of Spencer, from Gene Sczepanski to Ronald Taft for $228,000.

On Jan. 3, 2024, property located at 979 Brown Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Beverly Slate, Ronald Phillips and Thelma Theriault to Makayla Pirger for $115,000.

On Jan. 3, 2024, property located at 4 Marlboro Dr., Town of Owego, from Keith and Katy Ford to Geoffrey and Tessa Hetherington for $375,000.