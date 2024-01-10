Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Dec. 25, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2023 there were 110 calls for service, there was one Mental Health Hold reported, 11 traffic tickets were issued, and the department responded to two motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Lucas J. Matteson, age 38 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by the Village of Owego Court for two separate counts of Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), and for a Violation of an Order of Protection on two separate occasions in October 2023. Matteson was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Billy J. Wright Sr., age 60 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Menacing in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) and Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor) following a Domestic Violence Incident on Fox Street. Wright was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Emmit J. Guiles, age 17 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), Uninspected Motor Vehicle (Violation), and Improper Headlight (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on Main Street. Guiles was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.