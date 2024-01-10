Newness in the New Year; Think in a new way; you will be a new person and create a whole new world

By Sister Chirya —

Experiencing Newness in the New Year means solutions are not necessary because there are no problems! Our perception makes it seem so, and our minds make our perceptions seem real.

This is hard to see in a world that celebrates and rewards the finding and solving of ‘the problem’. The ‘problem’ is actually how I think about the ‘problem’. I have created the ‘problem’ through my vibrations of negative thoughts and personality traits. When I realize our true nature, the real me, is originally worry free and positive, I think differently and internally change my feelings about the situation. Newness means to erase the word ‘problem’ from your mental dictionary. You will see only the situation and the facts, not the problem.

Newness means understanding a new identity. Harvesting life-changing lessons requires us to let go of looking outward and to go inwards to understand a new identity. For example, on a particular day I feel gloomy or sad, or am frightened for no reason. Sometimes outside situations and information are affecting me – something I read, saw, or heard.

Or on another occasion I feel unsuccessful, although everything in my life is going fine, or am worried about falling ill, although I am completely fit. We worry about a task left undone. Incomplete tasks in your head consume the energy of your attention. They gnaw at your conscience and siphon off a little more of your personal power every time we delay.

The quality moments are those when the soul is focused, alert and in the present, yet very few moments are lived in this way and enjoyed to the full. We actually create a new thought every 2 seconds.

80% of the time our behavior and speech is unconscious; only 20% of time is there conscious awareness of what I’m thinking and feeling.

Newness means to remember what we see is not what we are. But we forget. We see the physical form not the content, the body not the soul, the matter not the mind. That’s why the awakening of spirit and the blossoming of our spirituality means we have to keep reminding ourselves, a hundred times a day, I am a soul – not a body, I am an eternal spirit – not a perishable piece of meat. I am spiritually light; I am quality, not quantity. I am free.

Meditation becomes the antidote to create newness, as we realize each moment is most valuable and important and should not be wasted.

Meditation is a charging process. By becoming mindful of our thoughts we experience pleasure and appreciation. The inner powers of the soul are awakened to create new thoughts and direct them in a pure, positive and energizing manner.

Meditation increases our closeness with God. Using my mind and intellect and the power of wisdom, the soul has a subtle conversation with God, the Supreme Being, creating a positive and powerful, even blissful state of mind.

Meditation is a spiritual exercise in which I, the soul, an eternal point of spiritual light, connect with God the Supreme Soul and receive a new recharge!

Meditation is a renewal experience. Merging these qualities and powers from God, the soul transforms, emerging its original goodness and experiences its natural original qualities of peace and purity.

Meditation is a cleansing process. Every ending is a new beginning. As the old habits and routines fall away, we become more efficient and productive; our actions become more light and beautiful, and our nature free from weaknesses. We live each moment in our day and experience our life to the fullest.

“If you get the inside right, the outside will fall into place” – Eckhart Tolle

Turn the eye of your attention and awareness within and learn to talk properly to yourself. Think in a new way and you will be a new person. Your thoughts will guide you to your destiny. Remember, thoughts from the past and worries about the future do not create a good conversation.

Instead, focus on peace, determination and good feelings, and your mind will give the right experience in return. Lovingly tell your mind to become quiet and allow your being to be still for a few minutes, and in this clear connection receive God’s pure and loving thoughts.

One does not necessarily become new through making resolutions, or to become soul conscious and good by trying to be good, but by finding the truth and goodness already within – just a bit buried. For this, it is very necessary to go within to develop in a new way through the study of spiritual self-knowledge, discovering our virtues and specialties, the practice of meditation and reflection and accumulating inner strength of will power.

(Yvonne Risely, of Owego, can be reached via email to bkchirya@gmail.com or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org. Sister Chirya is a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years. She has a BSc from Cornell University in Education, and is published in several international publications to include the Daily Guardian in Delhi.)