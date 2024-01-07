Snow blankets the southern tier

By Wendy Post —

On Saturday, Jan. 6, area residents prepared for a snowstorm that was expected to arrive in the Southern Tier by that afternoon, with snow accumulating throughout the evening and tapering around noon on Sunday, Jan. 7.

This first Nor’easter, as labeled by Governor Kathy Hochul in a press release prior to the storm on Saturday, left most areas with anywhere from 4- to 6-inches in the area, according to the National Weather Service. Other areas in New York are seeing over 1-foot of snowfall, as well as in higher elevations.

Not new to the area, storms of these types have a crippling effect, making travel unsafe and often resulting in power outages. According to NYSEG’s Data Outage report, and as of Sunday by noon, there were no outages reported in the southern tier area; minimal Spectrum outages were reported during this time frame as well.

In the meantime, photos are circulating on social media of the area’s first significant snowfall, arriving late this year by all accounts.

To stay up to date on current weather conditions in your area, visit http://weather.gov/.