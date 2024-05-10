‘May The Toys Be With You’ on May 11 in Owego

The Community Foundation for South Central New York and the Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation invites the community to Journey Through Tom’s Toy World, the largest private collection of toys in the United States.

With over 100,000 toys for the enjoyment of all ages, guests are welcome to join them on Saturday, May 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3646 Waverly Rd. in Owego, N.Y.

Tickets are $10 for adults 18 and older, and a family fee of $20 benefits scholarships for graduating seniors through the Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation. The scholarships are open to students attending Binghamton, Candor, Owego, and Newark Valley schools.

You can view a story from last year about Tom’s Toy World at www.owegopennysaver.com/PS/2023/05/05/mcenteers-timeless-toys-to-benefit-local-youth-foundation/.