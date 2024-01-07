A Pastor’s Thoughts: New Year Priorities

By Pastor Harry Schloder, Tioga Center Baptist Church

For many, the days surrounding New Year’s Day are a time of reflection and anticipation. We look back on all that’s happened in the past year, and we look forward at the New Year before us. And we often set goals (call them resolutions if you’d like) and establish priorities for the coming months.

Some make their physical health a priority. They resolve to lose weight, eat better, or exercise more. They might even join a gym or purchase exercise equipment to aid them in their pursuit. Others may focus more on financial issues – spending less, saving more, investing better. They might pursue a new job with a higher salary or better benefits, or they may develop new skills and abilities to enhance their earnings potential.

Another common goal is to improve personal relationships. Maybe it’s taking the next step in a romantic relationship. Or it could be a desire to spend more time with family in hopes that those relationships will grow and become more meaningful.

But many of the goals set for the New Year often focus around the things of this life. We desire to make things better in the here and now. And it’s not wrong to have these goals or desires. The problem arises when we make the things of this life our top priority, and we neglect our spiritual life in the process.

When Jesus addressed the multitudes in the “Sermon on the Mount” in the book of Matthew, he addressed this principle. Many who were listening to him were concerned about food, clothing, and other things of this life. Jesus turned their focus from the things of this life to the things of God when He challenged them by saying, “But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you.” (Matthew 6:33 NKJV)

Christ challenged those who would listen to place God as their top priority, to pursue a relationship with Him above all else, to make knowing Him and serving Him their primary pursuit.

How exactly do we do that? For starters, spend time each day in the Scriptures. God has revealed Himself through His Word, and His Spirit uses that Word to convict, challenge, and comfort us as we read its pages. Read a few verses, or a chapter or two, or follow any one of many Bible reading plans available online.

Our personal relationships grow as we spend time with others, and our relationship with God is no different. We draw closer to Him as we know Him more, and we know Him more by reading what He has revealed about Himself in His Word.

Secondly, spend some time each day in prayer. In humility share your needs and burdens with God. And not just the big things; all things. Peter encourages us, “Therefore humble yourselves under the mighty hand of God, that He may exalt you in due time, casting all your care upon Him, for He cares for you.” (1Peter 5:6-7 NKJV)

Also, make worship a regular habit. Find a church where the true Gospel of Christ is preached and attend weekly. The preaching of the Word and the fellowship with believers encourages spiritual growth and maturity. And being part of a local church body gives us the opportunity to serve God and others with the gifts He has given us.

You have a new year before you. What goals will you set? What will you choose to pursue? What priorities will you set? May I challenge you to “seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness”?

Happy New Year! Have a great 2024! May this be a year where we pursue God above all else!