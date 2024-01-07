What’s Happening for the week of January 7, 2024

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

JANUARY

Starting Jan. 9, the Apalachin UMC’s “Clothing Closet” and “Blessing Box” will only be open on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

American Legion Post 401 Breakfast, every Sunday from 8-11:30 a.m. at the Post, located at 263 Front St. in Owego. Breakfast includes coffee and juice. Kids five and under eat free. The public is welcome.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month, 8-11 a.m., 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Trivia Tuesdays, 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, 1 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Bring a friend. All are welcome. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Meditation with Ed Valentin – Fridays from 1 to 2 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. The Meditation sessions will be guided, focusing on breathing and healing. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 ext. 335.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

Zen before Zzzzs Yoga Class, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Storytime at the Apalachin Library, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Mahjong Mondays, 2-4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Free Parent / Child Playgroups, every Tuesday, 9 to 11 a.m., 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols. For more information, call Joan at (607) 258-1208 or email to jes49@cornell.edu.

Grief Share Support Group, Jan. 8 to April 1, Mondays, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. Preregister at www.griefshare.org or call (607) 687-3261.

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees meeting, 2nd Monday of each month, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

Bingo, 2nd Saturday of each Month, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

After School Wednesdays, begins Jan. 17, 2:30 to 4 p.m., Haven of Rest Ministries Inc., 62-64 North Ave., Owego. Busing from OES available. For information or to sign up, call Sherri at (607) 232-1258.

JANUARY 7

Owego Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot Contest, 1-4 p.m., Tioga County Boys and Girls Club, 201 Erie St., Owego. Contact Tonya at (607) 624-5722 for more information.

JANUARY 8

Take-out meal, 4 to 6 p.m., Nichols Presbyterian Church, 140 S. Main St., Nichols. The cost is $12 and includes ham, potato, vegetable, roll, and dessert. Call (607) 699-3302 to preorder. Pick up between 4-6 p.m.

Berkshire Free Library’s Annual Monthly Board of Trustees meeting, in-person or via Zoom, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire. Contact Fran at BFL@htva.net for more information.

Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Lunch will be ham, scalloped potatoes, vegetable and dessert, and will be $5 for senior citizens and $7 for those under 60. Email to newarkvalleycc@gmail.com or call (607) 308-1503 for more information.

JANUARY 8 to 11

Daytime NYS required Pistol Permit Class for shift workers, 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., TCSA, 1141 Carmichael Rd., Owego. For more information and to sign up, visit tiogasportsmen.com.

JANUARY 9

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Threads Group, 6-8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

Alcohol & Substance Abuse (ASA) Subcommittee meeting, 10:30 a.m., Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87551014712?pwd=ObN792gBvZU2Ga7m1j5XoWBaq6staI.1; Meeting ID: 875 5101 4712; Passcode: 589590.

Office of Persons with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) meeting, 9 a.m., Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81111601934?pwd=4wEbTfg1iBbYgGOLhc1lHQE4Bj0W7o.1; Meeting ID: 811 1160 1934; Passcode: 941599.

JANUARY 10

Athens Senior Citizens Club Dish to Pass Luncheon meeting, noon to 2:30 p.m., Airport Senior Community Center, Piper Lane, Sayre, Pa. The guest speaker will be Daryl Miller, commissioner for Bradford County.

Community Dance Lessons, Night Club Two Step, 7 p.m., Glenn A. Warner VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson; net proceeds go to the VFW.

Kids Crafts, 3-4:30 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. They will make snowflake crafts including beaded pipe cleaner snowflakes and painted Popsicle stick snowflakes. All ages are invited.

JANUARY 11

Evening Book Club: Yellowface by R. F. Kuang, 6:30 p.m. (no registration required); Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JANUARY 12

Stories, songs and a craft, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Ms. Jess will read stories about snowy days. They will have playtime with the blocks following the 11 a.m. session. All ages are invited.

Friday Night Dinner at the VFW, 207 Main St., Owego, 5:30-7:30 p.m., chicken and waffles. Takeout only.

JANUARY 13

MakerSpace Button Art, 10 a.m., registration required by calling (607) 625-3333; Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JANUARY 13 to 14

Weekend NYS required Pistol Permit Class for shift workers, 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, TCSA, 1141 Carmichael Rd., Owego. For more information and to sign up, visit tiogasportsmen.com.

JANUARY 14

Tioga County Knights of Columbus to Sponsor 9th Annual Dan Manwaring Memorial Free Throw Championship, 12:30 p.m., Tioga Central High School gym. For all boys and girls ages nine through 14. Registration and warm-ups start at noon. Admission is free. You can also pre-register at freethrowcontest@gmail.com.

JANUARY 17

Community Dance Lessons, Night Club Two Step, 7 p.m., Glenn A. Warner VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson; net proceeds go to the VFW.

JANUARY 18

Tioga County 2nd Legislative workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Afternoon Book Club: The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman, 6:30 p.m. (no registration required); Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JANUARY 20

Women’s Gathering #4 at Bridge of Hope Ministries, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1229 Owego Rd. (Route 96), Owego. Lunch will be provided. The theme is “Come and let us go up to the mountain of the Lord,” and will be addressing the mind, will and emotions from a biblical perspective with emphasis on issues women face today. Registration at the door is $15. Childcare is not provided. For more information, call (607) 659-5959 or visit bohministries.net.

JANUARY 23

Life After A Stroke / Stroke Support Group for stroke survivors and caregivers meets at the Vestal Library, 320 Vestal Pkwy. E., Vestal, from 1-3 p.m. For more information, call Sue at (607) 754-3405.

JANUARY 24

Community Dance Lessons, Night Club Two Step, 7 p.m., Glenn A. Warner VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson; net proceeds go to the VFW.

Walk up Mobile Food Pantry, hosted by the Food Bank of the Southern Tier and the Apalachin Lions, 10-11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre-register by calling 2-1-1, or online at www.foodbankst.org/cfd before Jan. 23. Bring a cart or bags to carry food.

JANUARY 27

The Ollie and Nola Show (therapy dog storytime), 10:30 a.m. (no registration required); Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JANUARY 28

Open Worship and Luncheon, 10:30 a.m. to noon, The Village Chapel at 28 Main St., Candor. All are invited.

JANUARY 31

Community Dance Lessons, Night Club Two Step, 7 p.m., Glenn A. Warner VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson; net proceeds go to the VFW.