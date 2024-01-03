Gail’s Tails

Happy New Year everybody! My name is Odyssey and I came from Berkshire. I was born during the summer and my mom was moving us all to a safe place and she forgot to come back and get me.

This nice lady who is 94 saw me in the field and picked me up. She took me inside and bottle-fed me for a few months. She has a little dog that I got used to, so I think I like them.

Well, she got very sick and couldn’t get out of bed to feed me so she called Gail a couple weeks ago to come get me. Gail got me fixed, and I received all of my shots and now I am ready for a home.

If you want me, please call Gail at (607) 689-3033. Cats will appear in The Owego Pennysaver Press weekly until they get adopted. Gail is tending to her sick brother at this time and has paused the rescue side of the cat business, and appreciates your understanding.

Donations can still be made at Up the Creek Consignment and the Redemption Center.

Have a healthy and Happy New Year.