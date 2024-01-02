Carrie Henry awarded the 2024 Bill And Sarah Ransom Community Service Award

The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers (CFTT) and the Waverly Rotary Club recently announced Carrie Henry as the distinguished recipient of the 2024 Bill and Sarah Ransom Community Service Award. This prestigious accolade is bestowed upon individuals who exemplify the values of community service, leadership, and unwavering commitment to the Valley community.

In a press release that announced the award from CFTT, they wrote, “Carrie Henry, a dedicated Realtor at Century 21 Jackson Real Estate, has demonstrated outstanding community service and leadership, embodying the spirit of the award’s namesakes, Bill and Sarah Ransom. Her exemplary contributions to the community and her commitment to making a positive impact on Waverly, Sayre, and Athens truly stand out.”

Nominated by Nichole VanFleet, Carrie was nominated for her “constant source of positivity and light in our community”. Carrie has participated in multiple fundraising activities over the years, most recently Dancing with the Stars to benefit the Bradford County Regional Arts Council.

As the deserving recipient of the 2024 award, Carrie Henry had the honor of selecting a local charity to receive the accompanying award grant of $500.

In line with the award’s tradition, Carrie has chosen to direct the award money to The Bridge of Penn York Valley Churches. The Bridge serves residents in need in the Athens, Sayre, and Waverly school districts. This donation will further contribute to bridge the gap within the local community.

CFTT and the Waverly Rotary Club extend their appreciation to all who contributed to the fund, making it possible to recognize outstanding individuals like Carrie Henry for their significant community contributions.

For more information about the Bill and Sarah Ransom Community Service Award and the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers, visit www.twintierscf.org or call (570) 888-4759.