Owego Home celebrates opening!(Photo by Sebby S. Truesdail)

Posted By: psadvert December 31, 2023

On Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, Owego Home celebrated its opening with a celebration and giveaways throughout the day.

Things began at the new Front Street location in Owego, N.Y. at 11 a.m. with a Ribbon Cutting ceremony, hosted by the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, followed by giveaways, specials to earn points, and champagne and canapés at 5 p.m.

To learn more about Owego Home, visit https://www.owegohome.com/. You can view a video from the ribbon cutting, recorded by Sebby S. Truesdail, by checking out The Owego Pennysaver on Facebook

