What’s Happening for the week of December 31, 2023

DECEMBER / JANUARY

American Legion Post 401 Breakfast, every Sunday from 8-11:30 a.m. at the Post, located at 263 Front St. in Owego. Breakfast includes coffee and juice. Kids five and under eat free. The public is welcome.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month, 8-11 a.m., 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Trivia Tuesdays, 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, 1 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Bring a friend. All are welcome. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Meditation with Ed Valentin – Fridays from 1 to 2 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. The Meditation sessions will be guided, focusing on breathing and healing. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 ext. 335.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

Zen before Zzzzs Yoga Class, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Storytime at the Apalachin Library, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Mahjong: Mondays, 2-4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Free Parent / Child Playgroups, every Tuesday, 9 to 11 a.m., 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols. For more information, call Joan at (607) 258-1208 or email to jes49@cornell.edu.

Grief Share Support Group, Jan. 8 to April 1, Mondays, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. Preregister at www.griefshare.org or call (607) 687-3261.

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees meeting, 2nd Monday of each month, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

Bingo, 2nd Saturday of each Month, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

DECEMBER 31

Berkshire Free Library’s Annual Meeting of the Board of Trustees, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., first Friday of every month, 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. The cost is $15.

End the year with a short-guided walk on the Wildwood Reserves’ nature trails, located east of Waverly on Shepard Road in the Town of Barton. Meet in the Carantouan Greenway’s parking lot at 2 p.m. Questions may be directed to (607) 565-2636.

JANUARY 2

First Special and Organizational Meeting of the Tioga County Legislature, 9 a.m., Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Health and Human Services meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services meeting (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans, and Elections) 11:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture meeting, 2 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner Meeting, 3:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

JANUARY 4

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative 1st monthly Legislative Workshop and Legislative Support meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

JANUARY 5

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 1st Friday of every month, 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. The cost is $15.

JANUARY 6

Candor Free Library Association Annual Meeting, 2 p.m., Candor Free Library, 2 Bank St., Candor. Annual reports will be presented and Trustees will be elected to the Board. The regular January board meeting follows. All interested Candor residents are invited to attend.

Concert and Brunch at the Newark Valley Community Connection, brunch from noon to 2 p.m. followed by a “Lessons and Carols” concert with Valley Harmony. Brunch will include pancakes, bacon, ham, breakfast egg casserole, and fruit. Brunch and Concert suggested donation is $10, and $6 for senior citizens and students. Reservations are appreciated but not required. Community Connection is located at 32 S. Main St. in Newark Valley. Call (607) 308-1503 for more information.

JANUARY 7

Owego Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot Contest, 1-4 p.m., Tioga County Boys and Girls Club, 201 Erie St., Owego. Contact Tonya at (607) 624-5722 for more information.

JANUARY 8

Take-out meal, 4 to 6 p.m., Nichols Presbyterian Church, 140 S. Main St., Nichols. The cost is $12 and includes ham, potato, vegetable, roll, and dessert. Call (607) 699-3302 to preorder. Pick up between 4-6 p.m.

Berkshire Free Library’s Annual Monthly Board of Trustees meeting, in-person or via Zoom, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire. Contact Fran at BFL@htva.net for more information.

Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Lunch will be ham, scalloped potatoes, vegetable and dessert, and will be $5 for senior citizens and $7 for those under 60. Email to newarkvalleycc@gmail.com or call (607) 308-1503 for more information.

JANUARY 8 to 11

Daytime NYS required Pistol Permit Class for shift workers, 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., TCSA, 1141 Carmichael Rd., Owego. For more information and to sign up, visit tiogasportsmen.com.

JANUARY 9

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

JANUARY 10

Athens Senior Citizens Club Dish to Pass Luncheon meeting, noon to 2:30 p.m., Airport Senior Community Center, Piper Lane, Sayre, Pa. The guest speaker will be Daryl Miller, commissioner for Bradford County.

JANUARY 13 to 14

Weekend NYS required Pistol Permit Class for shift workers, 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, TCSA, 1141 Carmichael Rd., Owego. For more information and to sign up, visit tiogasportsmen.com.

JANUARY 18

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

JANUARY 23

Life After A Stroke / Stroke Support Group for stroke survivors and caregivers meets at the Vestal Library, 320 Vestal Pkwy. E., Vestal, from 1-3 p.m. For more information, call Sue at (607) 754-3405.