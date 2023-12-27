Santa stopped for a visit!  

Catholic Charities of Tompkins/Tioga (CCTT) and the Nichols Fire Department hosted a Children’s Christmas Party on Saturday, Dec. 9. Santa arrived by fire truck and visited with at least 200 children.

Volunteering for the event were the National Honor Society students from the Tioga Central School District, and Owego Free Academy Key Club members. The students helped with cookie decorating and the craft tables.

“You always hear about youth being future leaders,” said Renee Spear, executive director for CCTT, adding, “These young adults are already leaders, setting a great example for their peers. Having these connections with our local school districts has been rewarding for both; our organization is able to provide more for the community, and the students receive volunteer hours at the same time.”

Owego Free Academy also provided student DJs, who kept the music festive and fun.

This event was sponsored by generous donations from Martin Plumbing & Heating and Fidelis Care, and was organized by Catholic Charities of Tioga County.