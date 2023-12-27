Santa stopped for a visit!  

Santa stopped for a visit!  National Honor Society students from Tioga Central School District help with cookie decorating. Provided photo.

Posted By: psadvert December 27, 2023

Catholic Charities of Tompkins/Tioga (CCTT) and the Nichols Fire Department hosted a Children’s Christmas Party on Saturday, Dec. 9. Santa arrived by fire truck and visited with at least 200 children.  

Key Club members from OACSD help out with the crafts. Provided photo.

Volunteering for the event were the National Honor Society students from the Tioga Central School District, and Owego Free Academy Key Club members. The students helped with cookie decorating and the craft tables. 

Santa arrives by fire truck provided by the Nichols Fire Department. Provided photo.

“You always hear about youth being future leaders,” said Renee Spear, executive director for CCTT, adding, “These young adults are already leaders, setting a great example for their peers. Having these connections with our local school districts has been rewarding for both; our organization is able to provide more for the community, and the students receive volunteer hours at the same time.” 

Student DJs from the Owego Free Academy music department spin the tunes. Provided photo.

Owego Free Academy also provided student DJs, who kept the music festive and fun. 

This event was sponsored by generous donations from Martin Plumbing & Heating and Fidelis Care, and was organized by Catholic Charities of Tioga County. 

Santa visited with lots of children. Provided photo.

