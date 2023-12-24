Santa’s on the road again!

Santa Claus is back again in Nichols, N.Y.! On special occasions, Mrs. Claus joins him.

The bearded man in the red suit has been spreading holiday cheer in Nichols for about eight years now, even through COVID.

In a previous article, written by JoAnn R. Walter about the highway Santa, it quoted Santa as stating that he started coming to this particular location with the goal of “sharing joy with drivers passing through,” as well as a way to shine a light on the community, and remarked, in the story, that he hopes to inspire others to be kind to each other every day, because, “There is just too much hatred in the world.”

You can view that story at www.owegopennysaver.com/PS/2022/12/27/highway-santa-spreads-cheer/.