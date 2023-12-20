Tioga County Property Transactions

On Dec. 8, 2023, property located at 12783 Rt. 38, Town of Berkshire, from Makayla Pirger to Cody Metzler and Caitlin Whiting for $117,500.

On Dec. 8, 2023, property located at 1221 Talmadge Hill South, Town of Barton, from Eric and Shannon Ryck to Lea Scopelliti and Andrew Roney for $30,000.

On Dec. 8, 2023, property located at 2573 East Beecher Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Duckpin Properties LLC to Craig and Tamara Warner for $156,000.

On Dec. 8, 2023, property located at 5 Elm St., Village of Newark Valley, from Timothy and Leah O’Connor to Joshua Bovair for $136,000.

On Dec. 11, 2023, property located at 73 Forsythe St., Village of Owego, from Emily and Jessica Lee to Virginia Gunnison for $215,000.

On Dec. 11, 2023, property located at 1 Sunnyside Dr., Town of Owego, from John Barlow By Agent and Janet Keesler As Agent, to Emily and Jessica Lee for $189,900.

On Dec. 11, 2023, property located at 13-15 Maple Ave., Village of Newark Valley, from Kelly Tomazin to Patterson Court LLC for $180,500.

On Dec. 12, 2023, property located at 123 Hollister Rd., Town of Owego, from Gregory Cleveland to Erin Potter and Theodore Livermore for $262,000.

On Dec. 13, 2023, property located at 1341 Jewett Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Kelly Carley to Jacob Carey and Corrine Manzer for $188,800.

On Dec. 13, 2023, property located at 429 Madigan Rd., Town of Barton, from Michael and Denise Newman to Patrick Whitney for $300,000.

On Dec. 13, 2023, property located at 797 Lisle Rd., Town of Owego, from Shaunna Driscoll to Caleb Scepaniak for $190,000.

On Dec. 13, 2023, property located at South Apalachin Road N/S, Town of Owego, from Christopher Joyce to Jesse Gibson for $6,500.

On Dec. 14, 2023, property located at 495 Cayuta Ave., Village of Waverly, from Francesco Catarisano to Thomas Marcus for $134,000.