Readers’ Column for the week of December 17, 2023

Thank you and bless you Jeff Gural for your great generosity to the community.

~

I have a Class A CDL permit and I am looking for an owner operator or company to help me get some experience driving a tractor-trailer. Please call Ray at (607) 902-4215.

~

To the woman that has the men’s ski pants. I would like them. You can call (607) 902-4215. Thank you.

~

Time magazine says Taylor Swift is person of the year. You have got to be kidding me! Does anybody know why they would pick her when we have other wonderful people doing good work in this world and trying to make peace? This is ridiculous!

~

Does anyone know what RCS means? It’s in my text to two different people when we text back and forth. I probably don’t want to know, but can anybody out there tell me? Thank you.

~

There is so much mud on the sidewalks on Main Street in Nichols that goes out into the street about two feet. It’s ridiculous. And then there are the cars that like to park on the sidewalk, so consequently when you’re walking or jogging or biking you have to go out onto the street. But the mud is unreal! I hope something can be done about this.

~

We just heard on national news that the median gas price in this country is $2.99 a gallon. Why are we paying $3.65 a gallon in this area?

~

If anyone comes to fill the huge puddles at the entrance to the Apalachin Post Office, would they please come and fill the large holes that are at the end of Marshland Road towards the Owego end? The holes are getting larger and this winter someone is going to either have an accident or they’re going to lose their tire. There could be something bad happening if it’s not taken care of now. Thank you.

~

Jesus is our only hope in this evil world. Even so, come Lord Jesus.

~

Yes, this goes out to all my hunting brothers. All you hunters out there who are brothers, we hunt, we drink, everyone has to get your cameras going. We have to catch this window shooter. So please, brothers, help me, let’s make sure this guy never hunts again from the road from now until they get him. Please, we need your help! We have to get this guy. He just goes down the road and shoots right off the bank. Please help us, brothers!

~

Very quick Christmas to all you Owego Indians and thanks to the People’s Republic of New York State for destroying 100 years of history.

~

I would like to buy two photo books from the 2006 flood and one photo book from the 2011 flood. Please call me at (607) 589-4342.

~

I received a Christmas card from Endicott, N.Y. and would you believe the postmark was Rochester? What’s wrong with this picture?

~

I was wondering why they’re not filling potholes in the town of Owego this year. They’re especially bad in several places up in the Terrace over in Arbor glade and Chestnut Ridge, and some spots closer to town.

~

Whoopee, I revived my 2024 Social Security Benefit increase. It went up a whopping $0.90 cents. Won’t even buy a bottle of Water.

~

To the person looking for the Alpaca yarn socks, please call the Apalachin United Methodist Church and we can put you in contact with the vendor.

~

Local land use laws have nothing to do with Code Enforcement. They are zoning laws. So if your town has local land use laws, you have zoning. Your Town Supervisor is responsible for the enforcement. Code enforcement is State mandated and is enforced by a State Certified Code Enforcement Officer. If the Town does not want to enforce the State Code, the State will.

~

Since the schools aren’t doing it, why don’t you educate us about the Arrhenius equation and cosmic rays?

~

I would like to thank Daisy and Arin with Furry Buddy Rescue for all their help with three of my own strays in the past. One in the past who spent Christmas with them last year is currently with my mother in his fur-ever home. And two this year there are cuddle bugs that are now looking for their fur-ever home.

Furry Buddy Rescue has helped adopt 59 fur babies so far this year. I would like to help them out because they give so much to the community. If you have any old comforters or towels, or would like to make a donation of food or money they are located at 4 Whig St., Newark Valley, N.Y. 13811. If you’re looking to adopt or want to follow them you can find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/share/3zxj5nFvgTUCtFxS/?mibextid=PkCAf5.

Political Viewpoints

Aren’t you tired of all the stuff they tell us is to be our new norm? Perhaps we need a new slogan – If the company goes woke, we will help it go broke.

~

Any Republican or Democratic debate is really a waste of time. We all know President Trump will be our next president. He has a great track record of putting America first, and Biden says he’s only running because Trump is? What a joke. Well, not really, if you think about it, it’s like he has no success record he can run on. He’s only running on his dislike for Trump, not policies to help the American people.

~

Anybody would have to be a fool to vote for Biden again. I would think that the Democrats would have a candidate that could do better than him. They could have someone that’s more moderate.

~

Congressman Bowman, pretty much the male member of the squad, has been censored today for pulling a fire alarm in order to delay a vote. He claims he didn’t know the difference between the fire alarm and the door handle, even though the fire alarm was on a wall next to the door, alone. And this man used to be a principal in a school. Wow, those poor kids.

~

There’s a way to end the deficit by this, you pass a law that says that anytime there’s a deficit of more than 3% of the GDP, all sitting members of Congress are ineligible for reelection. Mama Gump.

~

So when the Republicans censor a Democrat because they did something wrong, or give them information on the Biden crime family, which is becoming more obvious every day, it’s a waste of time. But when Democrats wasted three years on a fake Mueller investigation or any of their impeachments against Donald Trump, it’s not. And the hypocrisy grows and grows. Do you think people are stupid?

~

I was watching the Republican presidential debates last night, and three of the four people on stage would not denounce the former president because of all the criminal charges and his behavior, and they will not hold him accountable for his actions. Those are all the indications of a cult and cult members. Use your brain and vote for somebody who cares about America and thinks that they must be held to the same standard as all of the rest of us.

~

I am closely following the Biden money as it is coming across the news. What I don’t understand, if the Biden’s are innocent, why all the drama? All they have to do is prove it and let’s move on from this story. Believe me, there’s more to it than the Biden’s are letting on, and it’s just starting.

~

To quote Newt Gingrich, Joe Biden is a liar and a crook and this is the biggest scandal in the history of this country. Amen.

~

What is wrong with you people who vote for Trump? I just don’t understand you. Yes, I agree our government is screwed up. They can’t do anything, right? They can’t walk and chew bubble gum at the same time. Our government doesn’t seem to know the left hand from the right. But to go as far as to make Trump our dictator, that’s like throwing the baby out with the bathwater. Save America. Save our Constitution. Okay, if you don’t like Biden, fine. I’m not crazy about him either. What’s with you people, don’t you love America? Don’t you love Jesus? You guys are twisted!

~

We all know Biden has nothing to run on, nothing good. Nothing really that he touches prospers. So what does he do at his Hollywood fundraisers? He talks about Trump. Do you get it? I mean, this man is infatuated with Trump, and Trump will be our next president. Trump has already proven to the American people that he’s what we need in the White House.

~

REALITY CHECK – Republicans don’t want to hear this because they favor the rich, but the largest percentage of wage gains under Biden has happened in the bottom 40% of workers. Biden-omics is working for the average American versus Trump’s big tax cuts for the wealthy, like himself. Unless you are very wealthy you should be voting for Democrats for your own self-interest instead of Trump and his rich cronies that have been benefiting more from Republican policies favoring the extremely wealthy. Simply put – ultra rich Vote Trump – all others Vote for President Biden, as his policies will continue to help the everyday working class.

~

Carbon dioxide is .04 of the Earth’s atmosphere and 11% of it can be affected by man. So all the fear mongering Climate Green New Deal people that are spending billions and billions of dollars don’t bring up these facts. They just want to scare people so they can take control of them. The fact is there’s always going to be climate change. We do what we can do to prevent it. What they want to do is absolutely a joke and has no effect.

~

So Hunter, the Democrats, and the Fake News are now whining that if his name were anything other than Biden there wouldn’t have been any charges. Now how hilarious is that from a bunch of crooked politicians who charged Trump with anything and his family with anything, when they did nothing. Little ironic again with what the Democrats say and what they practice.

~

Biden and John Kerry promise the world that you’ll drive an electric car, they’ll throw away all gas-powered vehicles, get rid of your gas stoves, your coal furnaces and your gas heaters, while China is building over 40 coal-fired power plants and numerous other types, India as well. So United States America’s latest plan by Biden means you pay more and you get less.

~

This is in regards to the comment about Jan. 6 trying to overthrow our government. I’m not Republican or Democrat, but truth is truth. Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi had the opportunity to use the National Guard. If it wasn’t Trump, it never would have happened. They had the opportunity to bring in the National Guard, and she declined. The Democrats want power; they don’t want to give it up. They don’t want to give up their seats; so wake up.

~

After watching Karine Jean-Pierre, the Press Secretary, talk, it’s amazing how anybody like her could have that job. She makes Jen Psaki look like a brain surgeon.

~

The greatest threat to the United States is the Democrat Party and its fellow traveler Marxist Left wing loon. The best reason to reelect the best president ever, namely Donald J. Trump, is that he will make America great again by obliterating the democrats and the rest of the left-wing loons.

~

I am a Republican, but I’m embarrassed. People who support Trump are brainwashed. They watch Fox News and hear more lies. Trump is a liar, cheater, womanizer, dictator, mentally ill, above the law, no regard for the law, anything goes, mob fighting. All he does is golf and shout off his big mouth. Is this someone you want to lead the country? A vote for Trump is a vote for disaster and the ruin of the United States.

~

The Democrats are bringing Hillary out on the campaign trail to help Joe’s reelection. I’ve never seen such desperation. Is this the best they have got? What a sorry state of affairs.

~

Thanks to misguided MAGA House Republicans who are confusing border security with national and world/NATO security, Trump’s hero – Russia’s Putin is taking on the United States failing to aid Ukraine. These short-sighted House of Representative Republicans are letting Putin kill more Ukrainians, fathers, mothers and children and probably letting Russia win the war and start invading even more of our allies. Republicans used to be against Russia’s communism, but Trump has tricked and brainwashed them into thinking Russia and Poland are now our friends. They are not! These communists are not! Republicans should not be holding Ukraine hostage for the lack of a pleasing MAGA domestic border policy.

~

So Hunter Biden got something from his old man, he can lie and lie. He’s on TV today claiming there is no evidence against him and they have nothing on them. Hey, Hunter, they got your laptop! They had everything on there, they got emails, they got bank records, how you tried to launder money, they got your old man getting checks, they got great grandchildren getting checks, tens of millions of dollars from China and there’s no evidence. How do you Democrats look in the mirror and know that these aren’t lies? This Democrat Party has sunk to an all-time low.

~

The Republican Party can do themselves a big favor if they get rid of their leader, she’s not inspiring, enthusiastic, and I believe she’s just like her Uncle Romney, she’s a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

~

Everyone is busy preparing for the holidays, but don’t take your eye off the ball because this is the time when Washington DC puts through legislation because they hope you aren’t paying attention. FISA 702 is part of what went through after 9/11. That means that they can spy on you without a warrant. They can come in and search your house, don’t need a judge to sign, just walk in and do their duty. Also, S1339 is something that Bernie Sanders put through telling us that it will cut drug prices. Those who have read the legislation with a real eye on the ball say that it will not save money at all; it will increase prices, and why should they, the United States, the only country that pays these high prices for drugs? Think about it. Watch what Washington is up to.

~

Oh yes, Chuck Schumer. He happens to be of Jewish faith. Recently he spoke out against anti-Semitism. Probably the most honest thing he said in years. Thank you.

~

Trump is now elevated to the title of merchandiser and chief for trying to capitalize – of all things – his mug shot! He is now even selling little pieces of the suit he wore at his criminal arraignment. You can’t make this stuff up. It’s unbelievable the shamelessness of this man. Just when you think Trump couldn’t sink any lower – he does!

~

To the reader that somehow suggests that Hunter Biden should be given special privileges and not testify in private, they don’t understand the importance of private depositions. Hunter is trying to testify ‘in public’ so he can use the excuse that he can’t answer questions because it’s a public hearing. Testifying in public also means that questioners would be limited to five-minute spaces of time for their question and Hunter’s answer. Of course, you don’t have to take my word for it: Jamie Raskin, a man best known as proof that Harvard was wildly overinflating grades, made the same argument when Donald Trump said he wanted to testify publicly, or have the testimony made public, concerning claims of ‘Russian Collusion.’ And Raskin got his way, and the same media heads out there saying ‘Hunter Biden should be able to testify publicly’ were out there making the exact opposite argument when it was Trump making the demand. And if Democrats want to talk about ‘misportraying what was said,’ they can start by holding people like Raskin, Schiff, and basically every Democrat national politician you can name accountable for outright lying for years about things said in closed testimony.

~

I heard someone on the news the other day say how dangerous it would be if Trump becomes president again. Spoiler alert, he already was and we had the First Step Act, the Abraham Accords, and everyone was doing better financially. What we didn’t have was 40 year high inflation, a president who didn’t listen to his generals so we got 13 dead service members, billions of weapons left for the enemy, an open border with tons of drugs, 100,000 Americans dying from fentanyl, and tons of weapons and human trafficking coming over our border. Also, Americans are struggling to afford basic necessities due to the current president’s obsession with climate change. And worst of all, we are now on the verge of WW3. Now, tell me again who the dangerous president is?

~

Yes, the water bill is going up! EVERYTHING is going up. The cost for anyone to do business in this state / country is rising; they all can’t be expected to just “eat it”. Until we get some leaders who are indeed leaders, with a “lick” of common sense (which is in short supply), increases for everything will continue. Turning this country around 180° as it needs to be is probably too late. Sorry!

~

This is an opinion column. At 80, it is my opinion that our politicians, instead of standing around having photo ops regarding the needy, might better be addressing the issues as to why there are so many needy in the first place; this is disgraceful. How about spending time and energy bringing back some good paying jobs. That would be something to celebrate. And not more government jobs, either, which are just black holes for the handful of remaining taxpayers. We are losing yet another of the few manufacturers (for generations) here in New York State. At least they’re moving to another state. How many jobs in my lifetime have left for Mexico, China, or India? Politicians on both sides are NOT truly serving their constituents, and should be deeply ashamed. Hypocritical and self-serving.

~

I guess I don’t understand why the immigrants crossing our borders pay $8,000 to $10,000 to be able to cross the border and come to the USA to start a new life. It sounds like they are already living pretty well in their own country. Please enlighten me. Or is it they will be given everything they need as well as spending money. I guess my question now is why aren’t the citizens of the USA given that same benefit?

~

Thank God oil and gas fracking is going to save our environment. The directional drilling technology developed for fracking is now being applied to geothermal energy. Even New York City will no longer be able to Not-In-My-Backyard. However, our Climate Clowns and Global Warming Groupies still need to eat bugs so the rest of us can eat steak. Solar panels at our latitude and climate are super stupid. Too bad people are turning away from EVs.

~

Our open entire southern border occurred the second day after inauguration of Joe Biden, and when he announced it to the world there were no limitations for any seeking asylum. Now, 2.75 years later, we have over 10 million illegals with no legal right to citizenship looking for work and housing, and the fall out of this being supported with taxpayer dollars. As recently as last week there were, in a period of a few days, as many illegals entering that equal the residents of the city of Pittsburgh. Going where, and needing what? Receiving assistance from whom? Being assimilated to being an American by whom? Or will we end up having our unity as a country being promulgated by the left leaning Democrats to a time of pre-civil rights, segregated by nationality and religion?

~

On Dec. 7, in Las Vegas, Joe Biden gave his typical speech on “Bidenomics”, stating, “They started off making fun of it, calling it ‘Bidenomics.’ Well, guess what? It is ‘Bidenomics.’ We have a lot more to do, but our plan is already paying off!” This, given the fact that under “Bidenomics” prices have gone up by 17.6% as real wages have declined by 3% in less than three years in office. Biden then went on intending to talk about four major delineations of numbers with no particular designation in less than a dozen words. What he put out was, “Over a billion three hundred million trillion three hundred million dollars!” It’s out there to be replayed. A repeated happening, over and over. As it stands, if there was any integrity remaining, he and those around him would move on to a safe harbor and retain any type of legacy. Even Ronald Reagan, with fewer years in government, has a better legacy than Biden at the same juncture in their career. Reagan went out gracefully supported by his family and still remains a person admired for what he accomplished over a shorter period of time in government, and with greater time spent being IN the White House.