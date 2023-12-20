Tioga County Offices focus on ‘Family’ this season

By JoAnn R. Walter December 20, 2023

The Tioga County Government Offices, located at 56 Main St. in Owego, N.Y., took part in a third annual Door Decorating contest in December. This year’s theme was “Family.”

Martha Sauerbrey, Tioga County Legislative chair, explained that the contest is a way for the various office representatives to come together and share the spirit of the holiday season with the public, while also strengthening team building.

From left, Doreen Holbrook, safety officer; Peter DeWind, county attorney; and Kevin Humes, paralegal; pose with the Tioga County Legislative Chair, Martha Sauerbrey. On behalf of their entire office, which includes the Legal and Safety Department, the team accepted a winning award on Dec. 13 for the annual “Family-Themed” Door Decorating contest. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Sauerbrey noted that about eight offices took part in the contest, and added, “Their creativity and spirit has been wonderful, and it truly reflects the theme of family.”

The winner of this year’s contest, announced on Dec. 13, was the Legal and Safety Department. Their family-themed mural-like designs and decorations extend along a good stretch of the main hallway that leads past the front entrance near security.  Stockings with co-workers’ names were hung over a chimney with care, and reindeer cutouts with staff names adorned a main entrance that resembled a barn door. A large wall hanging showcases Santa’s workshop amidst sparkling, cheery elves that greet visitors walking by.

Representatives of the Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency are awarded the “Smile Award” by the Tioga County Legislative Chair, Martha Sauerbrey. The “Smile Award” is a special recognition extended to a department that has shown pride and dedication of services. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

During the upcoming year the Legal and Safety Department will need to keep safe and secure a stuffed chicken mascot that originally appeared during the first year’s contest.

Sauerbrey mentioned the catchphrase, “Winner Winner Chicken Dinner,” meaning that the first prize winners will receive a dinner gift certificate, along with a commitment to keep close tabs on the stuffed chicken.  

From left, Christine Curtis and LeeAnn Tinney, of TEAM Tioga, pose in front of their welcoming office door featuring windows decorated like packages, and a message that reads, “TEAM Tioga is like family; a gift indeed!” (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

For now, the stuffed chicken is safely seated in Santa’s sleigh on the mantle of the Legal and Safety Department’s hallway fireplace, and luckily, not far away from the watchful eyes of the Security Team. It was revealed that a past year’s winning department may have misbehaved and placed the chicken in a precarious place, so all were reminded that with new security and new cameras that the chicken is well guarded.            

annah Westervelt, of the DMV office in Owego, poses in front of the office door that reads, “Department of Misfit Toys.” DMV employees had fun decorating the hallway, too, with their photos and their own whimsical twist on the classic poem, “’Twas The Night Before Christmas.” (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

The Veterans’ Service Agency was recognized with the “Smile Award,” a special annual award extended to a department that has shown pride and dedication of services.

Grace Middaugh, Veterans Service officer, shared, “Veterans are our family, and everyone we work with is like family.”

Also recognized and remembered is the sacrifice that veterans and their families make every day.

Pictured is Grace Middaugh, a Veterans’ Service Agency Officer.  The Agency created a Tree of Life, which showcases photos of agency representatives and others who have served in the military. The veterans, Middaugh noted, are our family. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

The Veterans Service Agency created a Tree of Life in the hallway near their offices on the second floor of the Tioga County Office Building. A message on the wall reads, “Family … Where Life Begins.” The tree features multiple branches, and each branch highlights military photos of team members along with generations of their family pictures, many who have served in the military.

Sauerbrey also gave a special thank-you award to two security officers that are new this year to the Tioga County Office Building, and stated, “Thank you for keeping us all safe.”

