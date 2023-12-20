Happy Holidays! Gail’s Tails has several cats that have been with her for a while, some two years or more. As the holidays approach, their adoption fee is being reduced to half price in the hopes that they can have a home for the holidays.

All cats have been spayed / neutered, have had their shots, and have been tested for disease.

Gail is looking to retire from the rescue business as her family has medical issues, and they need her now more than ever.

Call Gail to adopt any of these cats or the ones previously posted at (607) 689-3033.

You can donate bottles and cans for the cats at the Neighborhood Redemption Center in town.