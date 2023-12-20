Gail’s Tails

Gail’s TailsThis is Cassidy, a neutered male who was homeless from Johnson City. He is ready to find his home for Christmas. He is great with other cats and kids. Provided photo.

Posted By: By Gail Ghinger December 20, 2023

Happy Holidays! Gail’s Tails has several cats that have been with her for a while, some two years or more. As the holidays approach, their adoption fee is being reduced to half price in the hopes that they can have a home for the holidays.

All cats have been spayed / neutered, have had their shots, and have been tested for disease.

Gail’s Tails

This is Jackie, a red tabby. He is positive for FIV but he is a sweetheart and loves people. He was fixed and had all his shots. If you are lonely and want a cat to love, this is the one for you. He is at Stray Haven in the front lobby waiting to be adopted. Provided photo.

Gail is looking to retire from the rescue business as her family has medical issues, and they need her now more than ever.

Call Gail to adopt any of these cats or the ones previously posted at (607) 689-3033.

Gail’s Tails

This is Tipper, with a white tip tail. He is neutered, had his shots and is ready for his Christmas home. Provided photo.

You can donate bottles and cans for the cats at the Neighborhood Redemption Center in town.

