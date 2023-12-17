Daring to Dream Big in a Small Town

Newark Valley came alive with the spirit of community during the Holiday Magic celebration on Saturday, Dec. 9, and thanks to the collaborative efforts in the small town of Newark Valley.

Newark Valley Community Connection (NVCC) was thrilled at the response and the resounding success of its Holiday Celebration community-building events, held on Saturday, Dec. 9, as part of the Village-wide Holiday Magic celebration, and in conjunction with the Newark Valley Historical Society and other local businesses, churches, and nonprofits.

At the NV Community Connection, the heartwarming turnout of families, neighbors and friends added an extra layer of joy to the festivities. The Cake Walk game, a sweet highlight of the day, saw enthusiastic participation from attendees of all ages. Laughter, cheers, and a sense of community filled the air as participants tried their luck and celebrated each win.

The most popular cake by far was the chocolate cake with peanut butter icing! Members of the community, as well as local bakeries and grocery stores including Baked Euphoria, Jarrett’s Cakes, Baking By Numbers, Grand Union, Price Chopper, Wegmans, Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Weis Markets from both Endwell and Endicott locations donated cakes for the event.

Free hotdogs, pizza and lemonade were made possible by the generous donation from Hollenbeck’s Grocery Store, Roy and Judy Fox, and the sharing spirit of Roma’s Pizza.

The Holiday Variety Show, also sponsored by Newark Valley Community Connection, was a showcase of local talent featuring performances by the elementary school, Nathan T Hall Holiday Singers, members of the Newark Valley High School Chorus, and other talented residents. The show elevated the festive spirit, and the stage buzzed with holiday cheer, creating lasting memories for all who attended.

In addition to the events at the Community Center, the Village Green came alive with the glow of holiday lights as the Village of Newark Valley and the Newark Valley Historical Society orchestrated a magical tree lighting ceremony, symbolizing not just the arrival of the holiday season but also illuminating the immense possibilities and dreams that Newark Valley holds.

Families, neighbors and friends gathered to witness the enchanting spectacle, marking the official commencement of the holiday season. Santa and The Grinch were even in attendance!

Furry Buddy Rescue, with Buff Daisy Fitness, hosted a heartwarming meet and greet for adoptable puppies and kittens, embodying the community’s shared vision of compassion extending to all residents, furry or not!

This celebration transcends the joy of the moment; it signifies a community daring to dream big in a small town.

Newark Valley Community Connection is an all-volunteer organization. Fundraising is crucial to Newark Valley Community Connection’s mission, with the $20,000 per year needed to cover just the operational expenses such as insurance and utilities. Beyond these necessities, any additional funds raised will be dedicated to realizing dreams of program expansion and building improvements, including essential bathroom renovations.

For further information on Newark Valley Community Connection, follow them on Facebook or email to Newarkvalleycc@gmail.com. You can also call (607) 308-1503.