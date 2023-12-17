What’s Happening for the week of December 17, 2023

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

DECEMBER

American Legion Post 401 Breakfast, every Sunday from 8-11:30 a.m. at the Post, located at 263 Front St. in Owego. Breakfast includes coffee and juice. Kids five and under eat free. The public is welcome.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month, 8-11 a.m., 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Trivia Tuesdays, 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, 1 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Bring a friend. All are welcome. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Meditation with Ed Valentin – Fridays from 1 to 2 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. The Meditation sessions will be guided, focusing on breathing and healing. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 ext. 335.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

Yoga, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Free Parent / Child Playgroups, every Tuesday, 9 to 11 a.m., 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols. For more information, call Joan at (607) 258-1208 or email to jes49@cornell.edu.

DECEMBER 16 and 17

New York Skyliners Drum and Bugle Corps December Camp, Saturday (Brass Only), 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., sign-in at 10:30 a.m.; Sunday (Full Corps), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., sign-in at 8:30 a.m., Owego Free Academy, 3 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Color Guard and Percussion are on Sunday only. To register, visit The New York Skyliners website at https://skylinersdbc.org/ or email to info@Skylinersdbc.org.

DECEMBER 17

Free Christmas Organ and Handbell Concert at North Waverly Chapel, 40 State Rte. 34 in Waverly. Concert is at 5 p.m. featuring Rodney Frost, Organist and Minister of Music at the Primitive Methodist Church of Johnson City. Call (607) 565-9342 or visit www.northwaverlychapel.org for more details.

Christmas Pageant, 10 a.m., First Presbyterian Union Church, corner of North Avenue and Temple Streets in Owego. For more information, call the church office at (607) 687-1682 or visit owegofpuc.org.

A Blue Christmas Service, 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Union Church, corner of North Avenue and Temple Streets in Owego. For more information, call the church office at (607) 687-1682 or visit owegofpuc.org.

DECEMBER 18

Mahjong Mondays, 2-4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Board games, card games, gaming computer fun, and more, 1st and 3rd Monday of the month, 5-7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. All ages are welcome!

First Presbyterian Union Church Advent Bible Study via Zoom, 7 p.m. For detailed information, call the church office at (607) 687-1682 or visit owegofpuc.org.

DECEMBER 19

Spencer Senior Social Hour, Trivia, and NY Connects Office Hours, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Inspire S-VE Community and Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. Enjoy good food and great company. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

Zen before Zzzzs Yoga Class, Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. (Please note there will be no Storytime the week between Christmas and New Year’s.)

Celebrate Fatherhood Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., The Red Door, 359 Broad St., Waverly. This program aims to create a space where fathers can support one another and form connections to their community. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 330.

Musical Program performed by Tioga Central Band Ensemble, 1 p.m., Tioga Center United Methodist Church, 3024 Main St., Tioga Center. Everyone is welcome.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

Candor Free Library Story Hour, 10:15 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor.

DECEMBER 20

Winter Wonderland, 12:15-1:15 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Enjoy an afternoon of holiday favorites with a special performance by the Owego Apalachin Music Department. For more information, call (607) 687-4120.

Tioga County SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., 183 Corporate Dr., Owego. For questions, call (607) 687-3553 or email to walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Beginner Waltz Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson. Proceeds benefit the VFW.

Warriors Book Club, 4-4:45 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. They will discuss the Warriors book series by Erin Hunter, eat some popcorn, and do a related activity. The book series is recommended for ages nine to 12.

DECEMBER 21

A Blue Christmas Service, 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. (Please note there will be no Storytime the week between Christmas and New Year’s.)

** Canceled ** Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

The Longest Night Service, 7 p.m., Campville United Methodist Church, 6110 State Route 17C, Endicott.

Moonlight Shopping in Downtown Owego; shops and restaurants will have extended hours and feature special sales, free gifts, raffles, and entertainment. Visit www.owego.org to learn more.

Advent Bible Study and Simple Meal, 5 p.m. meal, 5:30 p.m. Bible Study, First Presbyterian Union Church, corner of North Avenue and Temple Streets in Owego. For more information, call the church office at (607) 687-1682 or visit owegofpuc.org.

DECEMBER 22

Waverly Senior Social Hour and NY Connects Office Hours, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Enjoy good food and great company. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

DECEMBER 23 to 26

The Spalding Memorial Library will be closed. They will reopen on Dec. 27 at noon.

DECEMBER 24

Christmas Eve Services, 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 7 p.m., Campville United Methodist Church, 6110 State Route 17C, Endicott.

Fourth Sunday of Advent Worship Service, 10 a.m., First Presbyterian Union Church, corner of North Avenue and Temple Streets in Owego. For more information, call the church office at (607) 687-1682 or visit owegofpuc.org.

Spanish-English Worship Service, 3 p.m., First Presbyterian Union Church, corner of North Avenue and Temple Streets in Owego. For more information, call the church office at (607) 687-1682 or visit owegofpuc.org.

Christmas Eve Coffee Hour and Christmas Eve Candlelight Worship Service, Coffee Hour at 7:30 p.m., Candlelight Service at 8:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Union Church, corner of North Avenue and Temple Streets in Owego. For more information, call the church office at (607) 687-1682 or visit owegofpuc.org.

DECEMBER 26

No Story Hour for Candor Free Library.

DECEMBER 27

Beginner Waltz Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson. Proceeds benefit the VFW.

DECEMBER 31

Berkshire Free Library Annual Meeting of Board of Trustees, 3:30 pm., Route 38, Berkshire.

JANUARY 7

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees Meeting, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

JANUARY 8

Take-out meal, 4 to 6 p.m., Nichols Presbyterian Church, 140 S. Main St., Nichols. The cost is $12 and includes ham, potato, vegetable, roll, and dessert. Call (607) 699-3302 to preorder. Pick up between 4-6 p.m.