Waverly student killed in fatal crash in Newfield

On Dec. 12, 2023, at approximately 12:50 p.m., New York State Police at Ithaca responded to a three-vehicle crash on West Danby Road near Piper Road in the Town of Newfield, N.Y. A passenger, 17-year-old Peyton S. Shaw, of Waverly, N.Y., was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An investigation revealed that a Toyota Yaris, driven by 18-year-old Dale T. Beeman, of Spencer, N.Y., and a Jeep Patriot were both traveling north on West Danby Road.

According to State Police, the operator of the Jeep Patriot was stopped for another vehicle that was in front of it making a turn when the Jeep Patriot was rear-ended by the Toyota Yaris. The Yaris, according to police, then went into on-coming traffic and was struck by a Cadillac CT6.

The operator of the Toyota Yaris was transported by helicopter to Robert Packer to be treated for serious injuries.

The operator of the Jeep Patriot, 40-year-old Aristopher D. Bo, of Waverly, N.Y., and the operator of the Cadillac CT6, 29-year-old Stephen M. Lucente, of Spencer, N.Y., were checked out on scene by EMS but not transported to local hospitals.