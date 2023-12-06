Tioga County Property Transactions

On Nov. 22, 2023, property located at 467 Walker Rd., Town of Owego, from Nancy Jacobsen to Brenden and Valerie on Medicus for $27,000.

On Nov. 22, 2023, property located at 884 Rt. 79, Town of Richford, from Thomas Coulson to Blackrock Global Strategies Inc. for $47,000.

On Nov. 28, 2023, property located at 768 St. Rt. 34, Town of Barton, from Leonard and Michelle Finnerty to Susan Vanderpool for $95,000.

On Nov. 28, 2023, property located at 503 Cayuta Ave., Village of Waverly, from Francesco Catarisano to Holly Johnson for $95,000.