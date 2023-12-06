Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Nov. 20, 2023 through Nov. 26, 2023 there were 98 calls for service, seven traffic tickets were issued, and the department responded to two motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Marian I. Grechka, age 37 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Contempt in the First Degree – Physical Contact (Felony), Criminal Contempt in the First Degree – With Priors (Felony), Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), and Harassment in the Second Degree (Violation) following a Domestic Incident on Hallstead Avenue where an Order Of Protection was violated. Grechka was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Donald J. Cole Jr., age 25 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by Family Court of Tioga County. Cole Jr. was turned over for arraignment at Tioga County Family Court.

Miranda L. Kimmel, age 27 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by the Johnson City Police Department following a Traffic Stop on State Route 17. Kimmel was turned over to Johnson City Police custody for arraignment at Broome County Centralized Arraignment Court.



James R. Gamble, age 26 of Rochester, N.Y., was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended Registration (Misdemeanor), Operating a Motor Vehicle without Insurance (Violation), Speed In Zone (Violation), and Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Restricted Driver’s License (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on State Route 17. Gamble was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.