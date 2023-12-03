What’s Happening for the week of December 3, 2023

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

DECEMBER

American Legion Post 401 Breakfast, every Sunday from 8-11:30 a.m. at the Post, located at 263 Front St. in Owego. Breakfast includes coffee and juice. Kids five and under eat free. The public is welcome.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Trivia Tuesdays, 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, 1 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Bring a friend. All are welcome. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Meditation with Ed Valentin – Fridays from 1 to 2 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. The Meditation sessions will be guided, focusing on breathing and healing. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 ext. 335.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

Yoga, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Free Parent / Child Playgroups, every Tuesday, 9 to 11 a.m., 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols. For more information, call Joan at (607) 258-1208 or email to jes49@cornell.edu.

DECEMBER 3

Spaghetti Dinner and Basket Auction, 3 to 6 p.m., Nichols Volunteer Fire Department, 106 West River Rd., Nichols. Freewill donation to benefit the horsemen and families that lost everything in the Tioga Downs fire.

Holiday Show, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Owego Elks Emporium, 223 Front St., Owego. There will be Christmas ornaments, collectibles, vintage décor, jewelry, and so much more.

Christmas Tree Lighting and Christmas Party, 5-7 p.m., Little Meadows United Methodist Church, 834 Pennsylvania Ave., Little Meadows, Pa. A special guest will be arriving around 6 p.m. There will be music by Bob and Elsa Siegers, and activities for all ages (adult and children). Join in the fun with caroling, making ornaments to decorate the tree; and then at 6:15 p.m. they will have the countdown to lighting the tree with their special guest. They will have hot and cold drinks, pizza and snacks.

Valley Chorus “Holiday Traditions” Concert, 3 p.m., Waverly High School Auditorium, Waverly. Presale admission is $10, and tickets are $10 at the door. You can purchase tickets at the Jolly Farmer in Waverly, Yale’s Music Shop in Athens, the Keystone Theater in Towanda, or online at www.thevalleychorus.org.

The Guthrie Caregiver Holiday Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the atrium on the Guthrie Sayre campus. Presented by the Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary.

Holiday Concert featuring Ain’t Misbehavin’, 5:30 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection (old Congregational Church), 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. A free will offering is appreciated.

Christmas Around the World, 4 to 6 p.m., Tioga Center United Methodist Church, 3024 Main St., Tioga Center. All ages gather for a time of faith, fun, and food. Sponsored by Messy Church Tioga.

DECEMBER 4

Mahjong Mondays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

DECEMBER 5

Tioga County Health and Human Services meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections) meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Zen before Zzzzs Yoga Class, Tuesdays 6:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

DECEMBER 5

Holiday Paint and Sip, 2 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. and paint an acrylic moonscape and sip on refreshing infused water. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. (Please note there will be no Storytime the week between Christmas and New Year’s.)

DECEMBER 6

NY Connects Office Hours, 1-3 p.m., The Red Door Café, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Visit NY Connects office hours to learn how TOI can help you.

Beginner Waltz Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

LEGOs, Magnatiles, and Lincoln Logs, 3 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. All ages invited.

DECEMBER 7

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. (Please note there will be no Storytime the week between Christmas and New Year’s.)

Hazard Mitigation Plan meeting, 2-3:30 p.m., Topic: Review Draft Plan via zoom at https://zoom.us/j/99267602170?pwd=dmNZMG5BSnNac0R2TzBGQ3Z2QkNoUT09; Meeting ID: 992 6760 2170; Passcode: 816955

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Beadmaking Demo with Aspen Poole, 11:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

DECEMBER 8

Circle Group – Music and Movement, Crafts and Snacks for Toddlers, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Waverly Baptist Church, 25 Tioga St., Waverly.

Storytime with Santa, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Santa will read stories, guests will make a craft, and The Puppet Theater will perform. All ages are invited.

DECEMBER 9

Whole Food Plant Based Free Community Dinner, 12:30 to 2 p.m., Tioga County Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1090 Owego Rd., Candor.

Owego Elks Lodge Annual Kids Christmas Party, 10 a.m. to 1p.m., 223 Front St., Owego. The party is open to all families with children under the age of 12 that live in Tioga County. Each child under 12 will receive an age-appropriate toy. Every child will receive a stocking with candy and other goodies. Along with a visit with Santa, guests will enjoy food, drinks, and fun activities. To assure that appropriate gifts are purchased, families must pre-register by calling (607) 687-1039 from 4 to 8 p.m., Monday thru Thursday, Nov. 13- Nov.16.

The Owego Elks Village Christmas Celebration, 5 to 9 p.m. 223 Front St., Owego. The evening includes Smokey Legends BBQ, a bake sale, music by DJ Uhl, free hot cocoa and popcorn, free crafts for kids, and a chance to win a gift basket.

Children’s Christmas Party, 10 a.m. to noon, Nichols Fire Department, 106 W. River Rd., Nichols. Santa will be there and their will be music and activities. The event is organized by Catholic Charities of Tioga County.

The Annual OA Music Boosters Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Owego Elementary School, 2 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Take your chances at winning one of several OA Music Booster raffle baskets, and enjoy a treat at the concessions during your visit.

Holiday Magic Festival with games, hot chocolate, and a community variety show. Newark Valley Community Connection (old Congregational Church) is seeking people interested in sharing their talents, whether you sing, dance, juggle, tell jokes, or have a unique act! Email to newarkvalleycc@gmail.com or call (607) 308-1503 for more information.

Breakfast with Santa, 8 to 10:30 a.m., Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital cafeteria, Sayre, Pa. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased online at www.guthrie.org/santa or at the door on the day of the event. The price is $8 for adults and children under 12 are free. Attendees will enjoy a full hot and cold breakfast buffet, and every child’s ticket includes a free photo with Santa. For more information, visit www.guthrie.org/santa.

Candor American Legion Post 907 Family Holiday Extravaganza and Chili Cook-off, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 90 Spencer Rd., Candor. There will also be vendors, a bake sale, raffles, Christmas Trees for sale, treats, and more! All funds raised will go to the various programs supported by the American Legion Family. There will also be donation boxes for the food pantry and Toys for Tots for the Fire Department, and a collection jug for the Ambulance Garage. For more information, contact Angela Collins at (607) 795-6593 or email to angelarykema@yahool.com.

Fifth Annual Owego Fire Department Food Drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Station 3 at 8 Talcott St., Owego and Johnson Pools at 1088 Rt. 434, Owego. Food drive to benefit Tioga County Rural Ministry and Haven of Rest Ministries.

The Ollie and Nola Show (therapy dog story time), 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. No registration required.

DECEMBER 10

The Needhams Gospel Group, 6 p.m., East Smithfield Federated Church, corner of Church and Main Street, East Smithfield, Pa. A love offering will be received to help further the ministry of The Needhams. Refreshments will be served in the fellowship hall following the concert.

“Let the Whole World Sing” Christmas Cantata, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Newark Valley, 63 S. Main St., Newark Valley. In case of inclement weather it will be held Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.

Free family and community wreath decorating workshop, 1-3:30 p.m., Inspire S-VE Community and Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. Join The Philosophy Family Farm as they come together in holiday spirit to connect with each other and nature! Open to all. All materials provided. Registration required. Contact zoe@philosophyfamilyfarm.com or call (607) 882-5389 to register.

DECEMBER 11

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees Meeting, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

Newark Valley Community Connection will be hosting a Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 32 S. Main St. Newark Valley. Lunch of chicken and biscuits, salad and roll will be $5 for senior citizens and $7 for those under 60. Email to newarkvalleycc@gmail.com or call (607) 308-1503 for more information.

Mahjong Mondays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Adult Computer Literacy Class – Microsoft Word, 5 to 7 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration required by calling (607) 625-3333.

DECEMBER 12

The Twelfth Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2023 will be held at noon in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, located at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Zen before Zzzzs Yoga Class, Tuesdays 6:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. (Please note there will be no Storytime the week between Christmas and New Year’s.)

Celebrate Fatherhood Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Berkshire Community Hall, 12633 State Rte. 38, Berkshire. This program aims to create a space where fathers can support one another and form connections to their community. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 330.

DECEMBER 13

Beginner Waltz Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

The Athens Senior Citizens Christmas luncheon, noon, Airport Senior Community Center, Piper St., Sayre, Pa. Bring your own table service and a dish to pass. Coffee will be provided. New members are welcome.

DECEMBER 14

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. (Please note there will be no Storytime the week between Christmas and New Year’s.)

Book Club – Hercule Poirot’s Christmas by Agatha Christie, 6:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. No registration required.

DECEMBER 15

Circle Group – Music and Movement, Crafts and Snack for Toddlers, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Waverly Baptist Church, 25 Tioga St., Waverly.

DECEMBER 16

Women’s Coffee Hour, 10 a.m. to noon, St. Patrick’s Church Hall, 300 Main St., Owego. There is no cost, but a donation will be happily received. Reservations are appreciated to Marthasauerbrey@yahoo.com, or call or text (607) 687-2911 and leave a message.

Breakfast With Santa, 8 to 11 a.m., Newark Valley Fire Station, Route 38, Newark Valley. Free will offering.

Waterman Center Presents Wonderful Winter Wildlife Walk, 1 p.m., 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin. The cost is $8 per person, $25 family maximum (four-plus people). For more information and to register, visit www.watermancenter.org.

DECEMBER 16 and 17

New York Skyliners Drum and Bugle Corps December Camp, Saturday (Brass Only), 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., sign-in at 10:30 a.m.; Sunday (Full Corps), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., sign-in at 8:30 a.m., Owego Free Academy, 3 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Color Guard and Percussion are on Sunday only. To register, visit The New York Skyliners website at https://skylinersdbc.org/ or email to info@Skylinersdbc.org.

DECEMBER 17

Free Christmas Organ and Handbell Concert at North Waverly Chapel, 40 State Rte. 34 in Waverly. Concert is at 5 p.m. featuring Rodney Frost, Organist and Minister of Music at the Primitive Methodist Church of Johnson City. Call (607) 565-9342 or visit www.northwaverlychapel.org for more details.

DECEMBER 18

Mahjong Mondays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

DECEMBER 19

Spencer Senior Social Hour, Trivia, and NY Connects Office Hours, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Inspire S-VE Community and Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. Enjoy good food and great company. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

Free Christmas Organ and Handbell Concert featuring Rodney Frost, Organist and Minister of Music from the Primitive Methodist Church of Johnson City, 5 p.m., North Waverly Chapel, 40 State Rte. 34, Waverly. Call (607) 565-9342 or visit www.northwaverlychapel.org for more details.

Zen before Zzzzs Yoga Class, Tuesdays 6:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. (Please note there will be no Storytime the week between Christmas and New Year’s.)

Celebrate Fatherhood Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., The Red Door, 359 Broad St., Waverly. This program aims to create a space where fathers can support one another and form connections to their community. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 330.

DECEMBER 20

Winter Wonderland, 12:15-1:15 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Enjoy an afternoon of holiday favorites with a special performance by the Owego Apalachin Music Department. For more information, call (607) 687-4120.

Tioga County SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., 183 Corporate Dr., Owego. For questions, call (607) 687-3553 or email to walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Beginner Waltz Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

DECEMBER 21

A Blue Christmas Service, 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. (Please note there will be no Storytime the week between Christmas and New Year’s.)

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

The Longest Night Service, 7 p.m., Campville United Methodist Church, 6110 St. Rt. 17C, Endicott.

DECEMBER 22

Waverly Senior Social Hour and NY Connects Office Hours, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Enjoy good food and great company. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

DECEMBER 24

Christmas Eve Services, 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 7 p.m., Campville United Methodist Church, 6110 St. Rt. 17C, Endicott.

DECEMBER 27

Beginner Waltz Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

DECEMBER 31

Berkshire Free Library Annual Meeting of Board of Trustees, 3:30 pm., Route 38, Berkshire.

JANUARY 7

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees Meeting, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.