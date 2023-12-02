Making Connections at the Chamber Business Expo

On Nov. 30, the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce was host to the annual Business Expo, held at Tioga Downs Casino Resort in Nichols, N.Y. With dozens of area businesses participating, the daylong event offered a showcase of innovation, connections, and an opportunity for the community to see what Tioga County’s landscape has to offer.

The Expo kicked off with a ribbon cutting event inside of the ballroom at Tioga Downs followed by workshops and breakout sessions to include Business Funding Resources, Energy-Charging Stations and Doing Business with the Government, and many more informative sessions.

The morning portion ended with a buffet lunch and then led into the economic forecasting portion of the Expo, with insights from industry experts. Tioga Downs Casino Resort, Chemung Canal, Community Bank and the Community Foundation for South Central NY sponsored the afternoon activities.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., Sabrina Henriques, Tioga County Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, along with several area dignitaries, presented the annual Community Awards. Recognized as Small Business of the Year is Confection Connection; Bob Williams was presented the Leadership Tioga Alumni Award; State Line Auto Auction was recognized as Company of the Year; the Community Service Award went to Scott Smith and Son, and Carol’s Coffee and Art Bar was recognized for her Women Owned / Minority Business.

Sponsors included SUNY Broome, who served as a Corporate Sponsor; Lockheed Martin, Tioga State Bank, the Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance, and Visions Federal Credit Union as Support Sponsors. Townsquare Media served as this year’s media sponsor.

To learn more about the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce and what they can do for you, call them at (607) 687-7335. You can also visit them online at www.tiogachamber.com.

To view more photos from the Business Expo, follow us on Facebook.