Making Connections at the Chamber Business Expo

Making Connections at the Chamber Business ExpoA ribbon cutting kicked things off Thursday morning for the 2023 Tioga Chamber Business Expo, held at Tioga Downs Casino Resort. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Posted By: By Wendy Post December 2, 2023

On Nov. 30, the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce was host to the annual Business Expo, held at Tioga Downs Casino Resort in Nichols, N.Y. With dozens of area businesses participating, the daylong event offered a showcase of innovation, connections, and an opportunity for the community to see what Tioga County’s landscape has to offer.

The Expo kicked off with a ribbon cutting event inside of the ballroom at Tioga Downs followed by workshops and breakout sessions to include Business Funding Resources, Energy-Charging Stations and Doing Business with the Government, and many more informative sessions.

Sabrina Henriques, Tioga County Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, welcomes guests to the afternoon session of the Tioga Chamber Business Expo, held at Tioga Downs Casino Resort. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

The morning portion ended with a buffet lunch and then led into the economic forecasting portion of the Expo, with insights from industry experts. Tioga Downs Casino Resort, Chemung Canal, Community Bank and the Community Foundation for South Central NY sponsored the afternoon activities.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., Sabrina Henriques, Tioga County Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, along with several area dignitaries, presented the annual Community Awards. Recognized as Small Business of the Year is Confection Connection; Bob Williams was presented the Leadership Tioga Alumni Award; State Line Auto Auction was recognized as Company of the Year; the Community Service Award went to Scott Smith and Son, and Carol’s Coffee and Art Bar was recognized for her Women Owned / Minority Business.

Confection Connection was recognized as Small Business of the Year during the Chamber Business Expo and Community Awards event presented by the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, and held at Tioga Downs Casino Resort on Thursday. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

Sponsors included SUNY Broome, who served as a Corporate Sponsor; Lockheed Martin, Tioga State Bank, the Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance, and Visions Federal Credit Union as Support Sponsors. Townsquare Media served as this year’s media sponsor.

Bob Williams receives the Leadership Tioga Alumni Award during the Chamber Business Expo and Community Awards event presented by the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, and held at Tioga Downs Casino Resort on Thursday. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

To learn more about the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce and what they can do for you, call them at (607) 687-7335. You can also visit them online at www.tiogachamber.com.

To view more photos from the Business Expo, follow us on Facebook.

State Line Auto Auction is recognized as Company of the Year during the Chamber Business Expo and Community Awards event presented by the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, and held at Tioga Downs Casino Resort on Thursday. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

The Community Service Award was presented to Scott Smith and Son, Inc. during the Chamber Business Expo and Community Awards event presented by the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, and held at Tioga Downs Casino Resort on Thursday. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

Carol Livermore – Ostrander, of Carol’s Coffee and Art Bar in Owego was recognized this year for her Women Owned / Minority Business during the Chamber Business Expo and Community Awards event presented by the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, and held at Tioga Downs Casino Resort on Thursday. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

