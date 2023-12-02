Executive promotions announced at Early Owego Antique Center 

Jim Mead, owner of the Early Owego Antique Center, recently announced that Fran Antalek, longtime Early Owego associate and co-owner of Tioga Downs Marketplace, has agreed to be named General Manager of the Antique Center. Fran had previously acted as Vendor Representative, a role he will retain under his new title. Fran has also been associated with Mapes Auctioneers and Appraisers for over 30 years.

Recognizing Fran’s deep knowledge and ability to assemble and market a wide range of quality antiques and modern collectibles, Jim has also named Fran as Sales Manager for Mead & Sons Auctioneers, which recently began monthly live auctions in their Gallery on the lower level of the Antique Center.

Mead also announced that Annette Chamberlain has agreed to act as his Administrative Assistant, helping to manage the Antique Center, and will also fill the role of Office Manager for Mead & Sons Auctioneers. Chamberlain, of Owego, brings over 30 years of executive managerial experience to both positions and is expected to be an important asset as both Early Owego and Mead & Sons advance into the future.

The Early Owego Antique Center, located at the corner of Lake and Main Streets in Owego, N.Y., hosts over 95 booths over two floors for over 21,000 square feet of antiques and vintage items. Established in 2013 by Jim and Cornelia Mead, Early Owego is the largest retail business in the Historic Owego Marketplace and is a proud member of the Tioga County Antique Trail. They are open every day except Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit www.earlyowego.com to learn more.