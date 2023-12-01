Athens Senior Citizen News

The Athens Senior Citizens Club held their November Thanksgiving luncheon meeting on Nov. 8 at the Airport Senior Community Center. They had 27 members and two guests, Willie and Don House, who joined the group.

The club’s President, Ted Benjamin, led them in the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and said a prayer before they ate.

All enjoyed Ted Clark’s complete turkey dinner. The group thanks Ted Clark’s Busy Mart for such a delicious meal.

Ted opened the meeting at 1 p.m. November birthdays included Cindy Estelle (14), and Willie House (22).

Raffles winners were Donna Cole, Virginia Malone, Sheri Foster, and Willie House.

Those in attendance were reminded by Ginny Malone that the Valley Chorus “Holiday Traditions” Christmas Concert is being held Dec. 2 in the Towanda Theater at 7:30 p.m., and Dec. 3 in the Waverly High School Auditorium at 3 p.m. The Chorus has over 80 members this year.

The meeting closed at 1:30 p.m. The next meeting will be Dec. 13 at noon for the Christmas luncheon at the Airport Senior Community Center. Guests are asked to bring a dish to pass and tableware. Coffee will be provided.