Candor Community Chorus presents a Christmas Concert Tradition

The Candor Community Chorus is singing in the holiday season with a Christmas concert on Saturday, Dec. 2, beginning at 7 p.m. in the Candor High School Auditorium, located on Academy Street.

According to the organizers, the Chorus is in great form with a wonderful program to share. This year’s concert is titled “See amid the winter’s snow.”

As in past years, music selections include a mix of new and traditional favorites. They will also be raffling gifts from local businesses.

Dave Jackson directs the program, accompanied by Brenda Yeier at the piano. Admission is free, and the chorus gratefully accepts donations to support their music library and scholarship program.

All are invited to come and sing in the holiday season with the Candor Community Chorus.