Remembering Donna Easton 

Longtime Owego resident Donna Easton passed away on Nov. 8. She was 71.

Affectionately known as “Momma Chief” and “Chief’s Wife,” and the wife of former Owego Fire Department Chief Ken Easton, Donna was committed to her family, and also a devoted champion for the betterment of her community. She will be deeply missed.

Donna was a lifetime member of the Owego Fire Department and Wave Hose Company No. 2. She held many roles throughout the years, including as a firefighter and an intermediate EMT.

She also served nine years as a dispatcher for the Owego Police Department, and then ten years as an Administrative Assistant for the Tioga County Bureau of Fire.

During one particular year, Donna ran 900 EMS calls. She was also a ghostwriter for a number of the Tioga County 911 ceremonies.

Donna married her best friend, Ken Easton, on Dec. 23, 1972. They have two children, Greg and Becky, and welcomed their cherished grandchildren, who adored their grandmother and fondly called her “Gamma.”

Ken shared, “To everyone and anyone who ever was lucky enough to have known Donna, the world has lost a great person. Donna was a great wife, the love of my life, and also a great mother and grandmother, and a person who cared about her friends, neighbors, and the community. Owego will never be the same.”

Donna’s love for her family, community and friends was endless and far-reaching, and many individuals expressed their condolences to the Easton family via the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home web site’s Tribute Wall.

Some comments that were shared included, “Donna was so full of life since the day I met her in Owego in 1972,” to “We have many fond memories from the banquets and parties that we all loved, and many pots of coffee and goodies around your kitchen table.”

Additional comments were, “Owego lost a good woman. Donna was undoubtedly a dedicated wife, mom, sister, daughter, and community-minded. You and Ken kept close by sharing so much, and caring about Owego and its citizens,” to, “We were Flat Rat backyard neighbors behind Ken and Donna for many years, and we have a lot of good memories.”

Calling hours are set for Friday, Nov. 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, located at 15 Park St. in Owego. The OFD Honor Guard will be present.

Pastor Nancy Adams will lead a Celebration of Life service, and per Donna’s wishes. The celebration will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, and family members will take part in speaking.

Ringing of the bell and a Last Call radio transmission will be performed.

At approximately 11:15 a.m., a fire truck procession will be led by Officer Jerry Pierce and members of the PANYC Motorcycle Club.

The procession will start at the funeral home, and then travel east down Front Street to Ross Street, take a left on Ross Street, followed by another left onto Main Street and then a right onto North Avenue where they will pass the Owego Fire Department. The procession will continue north, take a left onto Fox Street to the McMaster Street intersection, and then proceed to the Owego Fire Training building.

A luncheon will be served accompanied by music, and family and friends can gather to share memories.

To view the entire obituary, visit https://emfaheyfuneralhome.com/tribute/details/1515/Donna-Easton/obituary.html.